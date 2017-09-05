News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Crown Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Announces Its Third $5,000 Winner
Jeff Sparks was named the Grand Prize winner of the $5,000 Giveaway coordinated by both Crown Tennessee dealerships this past Saturday, August 26. Sparks is the third winner announced since the contest began earlier this year.
Jeff Sparks accepted the $5,000 grand prize in person at the Crown Chattanooga location.
Both dealerships have confirmed that this will be an ongoing promotion with a new winner announced quarterly in an effort to promote the tagline: "Home of the $5,000 Giveaway!"
Winners are chosen at random from patrons who complete a test drive at either Crown Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM of Chattanooga or Crown Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM of Cleveland. No purchase is necessary to participate.
About Crown Automotive Group
Over the last 40 years, Crown Automotive Group has grown into one of the largest privately owned dealership groups in the nation with operations in Florida, Ohio, and Tennessee.
Every Crown Automotive dealership features an extensive selection of new, certified, and meticulously inspected pre-owned vehicles with financing options for every budget.
Customers can also expect superior service from a team of highly trained technicians at Crown's signature award-winning service facilities. Driven by four core values: Customer Focus, Teamwork, Integrity and Growth, the group is committed to providing each customer with "The Better Way To Buy."
Visit http://www.crowncars.com for more information on Crown Automotive Group and The Better Way To Buy.
Contact
Caldwell & Kerr Advertising
Francis Mariela
***@caldwellandkerr.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Sep 05, 2017