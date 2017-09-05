 
News By Tag
* Crownautomotivegroup
* Giveaway
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Automotive
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Chattanooga
  Tennessee
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
54321
August 2017
3130

Crown Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Announces Its Third $5,000 Winner

Jeff Sparks was named the Grand Prize winner of the $5,000 Giveaway coordinated by both Crown Tennessee dealerships this past Saturday, August 26. Sparks is the third winner announced since the contest began earlier this year.
 
 
Crown Chattanooga | Cleveland - Home of the $5,000 Test Drive
Crown Chattanooga | Cleveland - Home of the $5,000 Test Drive
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Sept. 5, 2017 - PRLog -- The third winner of the $5,000 Giveaway coordinated by Crown Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM of Chattanooga and Crown Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM of Cleveland was recently announced on Saturday, August 26.

Jeff Sparks accepted the $5,000 grand prize in person at the Crown Chattanooga location.

Both dealerships have confirmed that this will be an ongoing promotion with a new winner announced quarterly in an effort to promote the tagline: "Home of the $5,000 Giveaway!"

Winners are chosen at random from patrons who complete a test drive at either Crown Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM of Chattanooga or Crown Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM of Cleveland.  No purchase is necessary to participate.

About Crown Automotive Group

Over the last 40 years, Crown Automotive Group has grown into one of the largest privately owned dealership groups in the nation with operations in Florida, Ohio, and Tennessee.

Every Crown Automotive dealership features an extensive selection of new, certified, and meticulously inspected pre-owned vehicles with financing options for every budget.

Customers can also expect superior service from a team of highly trained technicians at Crown's signature award-winning service facilities. Driven by four core values: Customer Focus, Teamwork, Integrity and Growth, the group is committed to providing each customer with "The Better Way To Buy."

Visit http://www.crowncars.com for more information on Crown Automotive Group and The Better Way To Buy.

Contact
Caldwell & Kerr Advertising
Francis Mariela
***@caldwellandkerr.com
End
Source:Crown Automotive Group
Email:***@caldwellandkerr.com Email Verified
Tags:Crownautomotivegroup, Giveaway
Industry:Automotive
Location:Chattanooga - Tennessee - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Sep 05, 2017
Caldwell And Kerr Advertising PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 05, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share