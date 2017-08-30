News By Tag
Announcing Swim Out on Steam, to be released September 14 on Windows, Mac and Linux
Featured by Apple and Google on mobile, Swim Out is now heading to Steam for Windows, Mac and Linux !
Dive into the relaxing and refreshing atmosphere of Swim Out, a strategic, turn-based puzzle game, that will transport you into a sunny day by the swimming pool, the river or the sea. Plan each of your strokes wisely and be sure to never cross any other swimmer's path if you want to peacefully enjoy the sea view on a cosy chaise-longue.
What the press already said:
• "I am delighted by how unfamiliar a swimming experience this is to me" - Rock, Paper, Shotgun
• "There are precious few things I appreciate more than a straightforward puzzle game with a strong commitment to its aesthetic, and Swim Out is exactly that" - Waypoint
• "If you're a fan of puzzle games Swim Out is very likely for you. It's attractive, intuitive, and fun." - Touch Arcade
• "Swim Out looks like the perfect tactical escape into a lush digital paradise" - Touch Arcade
• "Swim Out is a perfect summertime game." - Mac Stories
Features:
• Over 100 levels nestled in carefully crafted landscapes, soothed by the sound of seagulls, frogs or water splashes.
• 7 chapters combining :
• 12 different types of swimmers : each with their own way of moving around, ranging from the simple breaststroke swimmers to the more complex divers or cheeky water-bombing kids
• 12 different objects to interact with : buoys, fins, water guns, you can even ride a kayak!
• 6 disruptive environmental elements like waves, crabs or jellyfish that will give your brain a work out until you swim out!
Announcement trailer
Check out the announcement trailer : https://www.youtube.com/
Steam Page
You can already add Swim Out to your wishlist : http://store.steampowered.com/
