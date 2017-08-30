News By Tag
Eccella Smiles to Participate in Health Fair at Ponte Vedra Wellness Center
Event will take place Sept. 14 and it is free and open to the public
"We invite everyone to come out and stop by our booth for some freebies, a raffle and information that can help you improve your smile, your skin and your total health," said Dr. Scott Wagner of Eccella Smiles. "We will show you ways you can make your skin look and feel fabulous and have some tips on keeping your mouth and teeth in tip top shape. We are looking forward to seeing everyone at this great community event."
The Ponte Vedra Wellness Fair is a free event that is open to the public. The Health Fair was created in 2014 to introduce the community to local health and wellness professionals. In addition to the information provided by Eccella Smiles and other health care providers, the event will also feature free health screenings, wine tasting, a raffle, food and drinks. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/
About Eccella Smiles
Eccella Smiles offers a unique approach to dentistry; focusing not only on the mouth, but on the patient's overall health. Dr. Scott Wagner spent years developing his vision for Eccella, which is a root word for excellence. Together with his team, he has combined the highest level of cosmetic and implant dentistry with comprehensive facial aesthetics, skin care and body health in a relaxed, patient-centered environment. Eccella Smiles offers specialized services including CEREC one visit restoration, Cone Beam CT Technology, NuCalm neuroscience relaxation technology, TMJ and neuromuscular therapy, and snoring and sleep apnea solutions. They also have a licensed aesthetician on staff and offer skin care services including Botox, Dysport, Restylane, Obagi and SkinMedica. For more information, visit eccellasmiles.com.
Media Contact
Kelly White
kelly.white@
