Biokinemetrics Launches Film-to-Digital X-ray System Exclusively for Chiropractors
Biokinemetrics Launches Film-to-Digital X-ray System Exclusively for Chiropractors for Under Four-Thousand Dollars
Carroll, Iowa—September 5, 2017—Biokinemetrics™
"Working with practices across the country has been very enlightening,"
The ChiroSight Digitizer is the chiropractic profession's most cost-effective option for those looking to bring the power of digital x-ray to their film-based practices! The ChiroSight Digitizer gives practices the:
• Power of digital x-ray without incurring the expense of a retrofit or complete system
• Ability to digitize all their existing film x-rays and store all x-rays with off-site, HIPAA-compliant backup
• Opportunity to significantly improve patient compliance - and therefore practice profitability utilizing digital annotation software
• Opportunity to present themselves as a modern, tech-savvy practice
The ChiroSight Digitizer System includes the following:
• The ChiroSight Digitizer
• The Full ChiroSight Digital X-ray Annotation Software
• Full Warranty for 1 Year, 3 Years, or Lifetime
• HIPAA-Compliant, Off-site Digital X-ray Storage (Can store up to 5,000 X-rays at no additional cost)
• Full Training, Support, and Software Upgrades for 1 Year, 3 Years, or Lifetime
"Practices utilizing digital x-ray systems have found the most benefit in improving patient compliance, which has an immediate and direct impact on practice profitability,"
To learn more about the new ChiroSight Digitizer, visit www.Biokinemetrics.com or call 888.707.7010.
About Biokinemetrics, Inc.
Biokinemetrics Inc. is a US-based, chiropractic-
Biokinemetrics is the only digital x-ray manufacturer:
• To Offer a FULL Range of Systems for ANY Budget
• To Manufacture Its Hardware and Software in the USA
• To Guarantee a COMPLETE ROI in Two Years
• Dedicated EXCLUSIVELY to Chiropractic
• To Offer the Industry's LONGEST Warranty
Visit www.Biokinemetrics.com or call 888.707.7010.
Contact
Joan Tigges
888-707-7010
***@biokinemetrics.com
