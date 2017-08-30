Country(s)
Golden Tee Home Edition 2017 Offers Valuable Buyer Protection Plan
Fans of the popular Golden Tee Home Edition arcade game can take comfort in knowing they can purchase the Golden Tee® 2017 Live Online Home Edition Pedestal Arcade from 8 Line Supply without worrying about an update coming out later this fall.
A buyer protection program initiated on August 1, 2017, ensures customers who purchase the Golden Tee 2017 Home Edition between now and the release of the Golden Tee 2018 Home Edition will receive a free update. The 2018 edition is expected to be released in early November.
"The Golden Tee Home Edition typically adds about five new golf courses and one or two new features every year," said Matt Murphy, sales and inventory manager at 8 Line Supply, a leading distributor of premium gaming, amusement, coin-operated machines, accessories and parts. "The buyer protection plan makes it a sound investment to purchase the 2017 version ahead of any potential price increases for the Golden Tee 2018 Home Edition."
Easy Steps to Update Golden Tee Home Edition
Customers will receive a USB drive to install the 2018 update when it becomes available. The Golden Tee Home Edition currently offers 60 specially designed golf courses that are known for their imaginative layouts. For example, players can find themselves anywhere from the middle of Paris in the shadow of the Eiffel Tower to the top of Mount Everest or the paradise of the Hawaiian Islands.
"The Golden Tee® 2017 Live Online Home Edition Pedestal Arcade leverages internet capabilities that allow users to set up invitational contests with players anywhere in the world," Murphy said. "You can customize your ball, your putter and even have some fun with dressing up your player in whacky outfits."
Game features such as a skins game or King of the Hill are only available on the Golden Tee Home Edition. Players can even upload their great shots to YouTube. Find the hole from at least 100 yards away and the game will prompt you through a few easy steps to share your Golden Tee moment with the world.
