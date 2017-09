Jacksonville's premiere event producers launch Annual Halloween Costume Party

Party Legion is launching the 7th installment of the Annual Pandemonium Costume Thriller happening Oct. 28th during the Florida Georgia Weekend at the Anheuser-Busch Brewery.

-- Come live out the ultimate Halloween fantasy for one night only at our new location, as Party Legion embarks on the The Haunted Brewery takeover.Teaming up with Budweiser (http://www.budweisertours.com/locations/jacksonville-florida.html)and Buzz Media Group (http://www.iwantabuzz.com/)to provide a costume party like none other. The evening will be filled with fang~tastic fun and activities such as zombie hunt & paint ball, haunted putt n crawl, live entertainment, premium brews, and a $1000 cash prize costume contest. Music will be curated by Power 106.1's very own DJ Swagg accompanied by Dj Nate bring his energetic style from Jax Beach.The Haunted Brewery experience at Anheuser-Busch Brewery is a festival experience programmed with many attractions, including the Hopocalypse Live Action Zombie Hunt. Grab your squadron and make your way through the brewery, ridding it of zombies through a first person laser tag experience. Cap off your haunted experience with Putt N Crawl, Zombie Paintball, the Art Gallery of Death, the Crazy Clown Carnival and more!This event is sure to be packed full of entertainment and a great atmosphere. Tickets are limited, so secure your spot to the biggest Costume Party on the East Coast! The event will take place on Saturday, October 28th - 5pm to 11:30PM. The Hauted Brewery is located at 111 Busch Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32218. Tickets are available for purchase at https://www.eventbrite.com/ e/pandemonium- 7-the-halloween- ... About Party LegionParty Legion is an event planning and entertainment group formed to bring a spark of excitement to the Jacksonville, FL nightlife. We specialize in providing a strong balance between sophistication and fun at affordable prices. We pride ourselves in showing the true meaning of upscale events. Through creative event planning and utilizing top notch venues, our mission is to leave a long lasting euphoric impression on the masses. Our innovative style gives rise to a mixture of elegance and intoxicating energy which labels our brand an elite forerunner in this industry. Ultimately, we strive to give you the next level in nightlife.