Jacksonville's premiere event producers launch Annual Halloween Costume Party
Party Legion is launching the 7th installment of the Annual Pandemonium Costume Thriller happening Oct. 28th during the Florida Georgia Weekend at the Anheuser-Busch Brewery.
Teaming up with Budweiser (http://www.budweisertours.com/
The Haunted Brewery experience at Anheuser-Busch Brewery is a festival experience programmed with many attractions, including the Hopocalypse Live Action Zombie Hunt. Grab your squadron and make your way through the brewery, ridding it of zombies through a first person laser tag experience. Cap off your haunted experience with Putt N Crawl, Zombie Paintball, the Art Gallery of Death, the Crazy Clown Carnival and more!
This event is sure to be packed full of entertainment and a great atmosphere. Tickets are limited, so secure your spot to the biggest Costume Party on the East Coast! The event will take place on Saturday, October 28th - 5pm to 11:30PM. The Hauted Brewery is located at 111 Busch Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32218. Tickets are available for purchase at https://www.eventbrite.com/
For more information regarding ticket purchase, contact Party Legion at
For media related inquiries or access, contact Tabitha Higgs at Tabitha@dymondmindpr.com or (904) 735-3850.
About Party Legion
Party Legion is an event planning and entertainment group formed to bring a spark of excitement to the Jacksonville, FL nightlife. We specialize in providing a strong balance between sophistication and fun at affordable prices. We pride ourselves in showing the true meaning of upscale events. Through creative event planning and utilizing top notch venues, our mission is to leave a long lasting euphoric impression on the masses. Our innovative style gives rise to a mixture of elegance and intoxicating energy which labels our brand an elite forerunner in this industry. Ultimately, we strive to give you the next level in nightlife.
Media Contact
Tabitha Higgs
tabitha@dymondmindpr.com
