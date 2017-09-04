Military Writers Society of America (MWSA) Announces 2017 Award Winners

45 MWSA authors selected for prestigious individual medal awards

During an awards banquet, held in the historic Menger Hotel in San Antonio, the Military Writers Society of America (MWSA) announced its 2017 Medal Winners. The award recipients are listed below by Genre-Subcategory, medal won, and alphabetically by book title.Gold MedalThe War Within, the Story of Josef, by Patricia WalkowSilver MedalPassages:A Corrales Writing Group Anthology, by Jim TrittenSilver MedalFree Fire Zone, by Dennis MaulsbyGold MedalBattle Scars, by David SalkinThat Deadly Space, by Gerald GillisThe Last Road Home, by Danny JohnsonThe Parting: A Story of West Point on the Eve of the Civil War, by Richard AdamsSilver MedalA Long Way Back, by J. Everett PrewittGuiding Missal, by Nancy PankoThe Devil Dogs of Belleau Wood, by Terrence McCauleyThe Killing Practice, by Linda SwinkBronze MedalBlood Brothers: Courage and Treachery on the Shores of Tripoli, by E. Thomas BehrThe Third Reich's Last Eagle, by Bob MustinThe Twilight of the Day, by Ian A. O'ConnorGold MedalA Shau Valor: American Combat Operations in the Valley of Death, 1963-1971, by Thomas YarboroughSilver MedalPapa's War. From the London Blitz to the Liberation of Holland, by Therese van HoutenBronze MedalEchoes From Gettysburg: South Carolina's Memories and Images, by J. Keith JonesBronze MedalDoing a 180 at 60, by John TakacsGold MedalClear To Lift, by Anne A. WilsonViet Man, by D. S. LliterasSilver MedalQL 4, by James GarrisonThe Albatross, by Gerry HawesGold MedalThe Honor Was Mine: A Look Inside the Struggles of Military Veterans, by Elizabeth HeaneySilver MedalSpouse Calls: Messages From a Military Life, by Terri BarnesThe View from the Rigging: Memoirs of a Coast Guard Career, by Richard MarcottBronze MedalEternally at War, by Jeanette VaughanParables From The Prairie---How an Admiral was trained on dry land, by Dennis JonesSnowden's Story, One Marine's Indebtedness to the Corps, by Lawrence F. SnowdenSoldier for Life: Leader Lessons from the 12th Sergeant Major of the Army, by Jack TilleyThe Fortunate Son: Top, through the Eyes of Others, by Timothy TrainerThey Called Me Doc , by Larry C. MillerGold MedalI Promise Do or Die, by Linda SwinkThe Lone Wolf Agenda, by Joseph BadalThe Nostradamus Secret, by Joseph BadalSilver MedalBad Apple, by Barry OzeroffInvasion:Ice Hammer Book 1, by Basil SandsLincoln's Bodyguard, by T.J. TurnerSin Eater, by John SchembraThe Oath, by Dennis KollerBronze MedalAngel's Revenge, by Don HelinAztec File, by Dale DyeThe Drifter, by Michael D MullinsGold MedalMy Soldier Dad, by Ross H. MackenzieGold MedalMoral Injury, by Michael LeporeSilver MedalAmericana A Civics Handbook Second Edition, by Mary B. MackleyMWSA's annual Awards Season submission window runs from January 15th to June 15th each year. During that time, MWSA accepts books for review and award consideration. After all books have been read and evaluated by its volunteer reviewers, those with the highest scores are first recognized as "MWSA Awards Finalists." MWSA announced this year's finalists on August 12th. This evening, during its gala awards banquet, they recognized individual authors and their works with specific medals as indicated above.Congratulations to our 2017 Medal Winners!