Military Writers Society of America (MWSA) Announces 2017 Award Winners
45 MWSA authors selected for prestigious individual medal awards
Biography
Gold Medal
The War Within, the Story of Josef, by Patricia Walkow
Collections
Silver Medal
Passages:
Fantasy/Sci Fi
Silver Medal
Free Fire Zone, by Dennis Maulsby
Historical Fiction
Gold Medal
Battle Scars, by David Salkin
That Deadly Space, by Gerald Gillis
The Last Road Home, by Danny Johnson
The Parting: A Story of West Point on the Eve of the Civil War, by Richard Adams
Silver Medal
A Long Way Back, by J. Everett Prewitt
Guiding Missal, by Nancy Panko
The Devil Dogs of Belleau Wood, by Terrence McCauley
The Killing Practice, by Linda Swink
Bronze Medal
Blood Brothers: Courage and Treachery on the Shores of Tripoli, by E. Thomas Behr
The Third Reich's Last Eagle, by Bob Mustin
The Twilight of the Day, by Ian A. O'Connor
History
Gold Medal
A Shau Valor: American Combat Operations in the Valley of Death, 1963-1971, by Thomas Yarborough
Silver Medal
Papa's War. From the London Blitz to the Liberation of Holland, by Therese van Houten
Bronze Medal
Echoes From Gettysburg: South Carolina's Memories and Images, by J. Keith Jones
How to/Business/
Bronze Medal
Doing a 180 at 60, by John Takacs
Literary Fiction
Gold Medal
Clear To Lift, by Anne A. Wilson
Viet Man, by D. S. Lliteras
Silver Medal
QL 4, by James Garrison
The Albatross, by Gerry Hawes
Memoir
Gold Medal
The Honor Was Mine: A Look Inside the Struggles of Military Veterans, by Elizabeth Heaney
Silver Medal
Spouse Calls: Messages From a Military Life, by Terri Barnes
The View from the Rigging: Memoirs of a Coast Guard Career, by Richard Marcott
Bronze Medal
Eternally at War, by Jeanette Vaughan
Parables From The Prairie---How an Admiral was trained on dry land, by Dennis Jones
Snowden's Story, One Marine's Indebtedness to the Corps, by Lawrence F. Snowden
Soldier for Life: Leader Lessons from the 12th Sergeant Major of the Army, by Jack Tilley
The Fortunate Son: Top, through the Eyes of Others, by Timothy Trainer
They Called Me Doc , by Larry C. Miller
Mystery/Thriller
Gold Medal
I Promise Do or Die, by Linda Swink
The Lone Wolf Agenda, by Joseph Badal
The Nostradamus Secret, by Joseph Badal
Silver Medal
Bad Apple, by Barry Ozeroff
Invasion:
Lincoln's Bodyguard, by T.J. Turner
Sin Eater, by John Schembra
The Oath, by Dennis Koller
Bronze Medal
Angel's Revenge, by Don Helin
Aztec File, by Dale Dye
The Drifter, by Michael D Mullins
Picture Book
Gold Medal
My Soldier Dad, by Ross H. Mackenzie
Poetry Book
Gold Medal
Moral Injury, by Michael Lepore
Young Adult
Silver Medal
Americana A Civics Handbook Second Edition, by Mary B. Mackley
MWSA's annual Awards Season submission window runs from January 15th to June 15th each year. During that time, MWSA accepts books for review and award consideration. After all books have been read and evaluated by its volunteer reviewers, those with the highest scores are first recognized as "MWSA Awards Finalists." MWSA announced this year's finalists on August 12th. This evening, during its gala awards banquet, they recognized individual authors and their works with specific medals as indicated above.
Congratulations to our 2017 Medal Winners!
Main MWSA website, Winners' Page:
https://www.mwsadispatches.com/
For more information about MWSA in general or its review and awards programs, visit our home page: www.MWSADispatches.com
End
