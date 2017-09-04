 
Military Writers Society of America (MWSA) Announces 2017 Award Winners

45 MWSA authors selected for prestigious individual medal awards
 
 
SAN ANTONIO - Sept. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- During an awards banquet, held in the historic Menger Hotel in San Antonio, the Military Writers Society of America (MWSA) announced its 2017 Medal Winners.  The award recipients are listed below by Genre-Subcategory, medal won, and alphabetically by book title.

Biography
Gold Medal
         The War Within, the Story of Josef, by Patricia Walkow

Collections
Silver Medal
         Passages: A Corrales Writing Group Anthology, by Jim Tritten

Fantasy/Sci Fi
Silver Medal
         Free Fire Zone, by Dennis Maulsby

Historical Fiction
Gold Medal
         Battle Scars, by David Salkin
         That Deadly Space, by Gerald Gillis
         The Last Road Home, by Danny Johnson
         The Parting: A Story of West Point on the Eve of the Civil War, by Richard Adams

Silver Medal
         A Long Way Back, by J. Everett Prewitt
         Guiding Missal, by Nancy Panko
         The Devil Dogs of Belleau Wood, by Terrence McCauley
         The Killing Practice, by Linda Swink

Bronze Medal
         Blood Brothers: Courage and Treachery on the Shores of Tripoli, by E. Thomas Behr
         The Third Reich's Last Eagle, by Bob Mustin
         The Twilight of the Day, by Ian A. O'Connor

History
Gold Medal
         A Shau Valor: American Combat Operations in the Valley of Death, 1963-1971, by Thomas Yarborough

Silver Medal
         Papa's War. From the London Blitz to the Liberation of Holland, by Therese van Houten

Bronze Medal
         Echoes From Gettysburg: South Carolina's Memories and Images, by J. Keith Jones

How to/Business/Self Help
Bronze Medal
         Doing a 180 at 60, by John Takacs

Literary Fiction
Gold Medal
         Clear To Lift, by Anne A. Wilson
         Viet Man, by D. S. Lliteras

Silver Medal
         QL 4, by James Garrison
         The Albatross, by Gerry Hawes

Memoir
Gold Medal
         The Honor Was Mine: A Look Inside the Struggles of Military Veterans, by Elizabeth Heaney

Silver Medal
         Spouse Calls: Messages From a Military Life, by Terri Barnes
         The View from the Rigging: Memoirs of a Coast Guard Career, by Richard Marcott

Bronze Medal
         Eternally at War, by Jeanette Vaughan
         Parables From The Prairie---How an Admiral was trained on dry land, by Dennis Jones
         Snowden's Story, One Marine's Indebtedness to the Corps, by Lawrence F. Snowden
         Soldier for Life: Leader Lessons from the 12th Sergeant Major of the Army, by Jack Tilley
         The Fortunate Son: Top, through the Eyes of Others, by Timothy Trainer
         They Called Me Doc , by Larry C. Miller

Mystery/Thriller
Gold Medal
         I Promise Do or Die, by Linda Swink
         The Lone Wolf Agenda, by Joseph Badal
         The Nostradamus Secret, by Joseph Badal

Silver Medal
         Bad Apple, by Barry Ozeroff
         Invasion: Ice Hammer Book 1, by Basil Sands
         Lincoln's Bodyguard, by T.J. Turner
         Sin Eater, by John Schembra
         The Oath, by Dennis Koller

Bronze Medal
         Angel's Revenge, by Don Helin
         Aztec File, by Dale Dye
         The Drifter, by Michael D Mullins

Picture Book
Gold Medal
         My Soldier Dad, by Ross H. Mackenzie

Poetry Book
Gold Medal
         Moral Injury, by Michael Lepore

Young Adult
Silver Medal
         Americana A Civics Handbook Second Edition, by Mary B. Mackley

MWSA's annual Awards Season submission window runs from January 15th to June 15th each year.  During that time, MWSA accepts books for review and award consideration. After all books have been read and evaluated by its volunteer reviewers, those with the highest scores are first recognized as "MWSA Awards Finalists."  MWSA announced this year's finalists on August 12th.  This evening, during its gala awards banquet, they recognized individual authors and their works with specific medals as indicated above.

Congratulations to our 2017 Medal Winners!

Main MWSA website, Winners' Page:
https://www.mwsadispatches.com/2017-winners/

For more information about MWSA in general or its review and awards programs, visit our home page: www.MWSADispatches.com
