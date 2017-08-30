Bellafina Chocolates Is Having A Celebration!

Bellafina Chocolates' much anticipated mural, "A Celebration of Women, Children and Chocolate" is now complete.

-- Bellafina Chocolates' much anticipated mural, "A Celebration of Women, Children and Chocolate" is now complete. A celebration of the community volunteers and local artists that made the project possible is planned for September 7 from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 123 Cherokee Street in downtown Kingsport. Families in our community are invited to participate in the festivities, along with children from Boys & Girls Club and New Visions Youth Program.The joyful rainbow-covered mural is a depiction of the generous spirit demonstrated by Bellafina Chocolates volunteers, whose vision is to improve the lives of women and children around the world. The mural was created this summer by a team of artists and community volunteers, and was sponsored by the Kingsport Public Art Committee."I'm impressed that Bellafina Chocolates donates 100% of their profits to children's charities." said Ellen Elmes, the lead artist. "We wanted the mural to represent the magic of this chocolate factory as imagined by a child, and how it touches the world with love, compassion…and chocolate!"The celebration will begin with a dedication ceremony at 4:30 p.m., followed by children's activities beginning at 5:00. These will include dance performances by Holloway Dance School and New Visions Youth Program, face painting, hands-on painting activities, games, and more. Also beginning at 5 p.m. is a garden party in the Bellafina Chocolates "natives and edibles" garden."I am so grateful for the many volunteers and talented artists that created this beautiful work of art, as well as the City of Kingsport and the Kingsport Public Art Committee for their support," said Brenda Barnicki, founder and president of Bellafina Chocolates. "And I hope families will come out and celebrate with us on Thursday!"About Bellafina Chocolates: Bellafina Chocolates is an artisan chocolate company whose sole purpose is to help threatened women and children around the world. 100% of profits benefit charities helping children threatened by disease, poverty, abuse, or neglect. The company is run entirely by volunteers, plus the paid positions added to help women recovering from addiction, incarceration, abuse, or other personal struggles. Bellafina Chocolates truffles and customized corporate gifts are available online and in the Bellafina Chocolates Gift Shop at 123 Cherokee Street in downtown Kingsport. More information about this two-time KOSBE-award winning company can be found at www.BellafinaChocolates.com.Website: www.BellafinaChocolates.comFacebook: www.facebook.com/Bellafina.ChocolatesYouTube: www.youtube.com/BellafinaChocolatesPinterest: www.pinterest.com/bellafinachoc/Twitter: @BellafinaChoc