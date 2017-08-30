News By Tag
The Steps of Buying A Home | By Martino Realty
Here at Martino Realty, if you have your eyes set on a specific home we will sit with you and see if it is a good fit. With your goals and expectations we will evaluate each property and show you multiple homes. Best practices are to view multiple homes before taking the big leap!
Once you have found the one, we will submit an offer on your behalf, and if the seller agrees the home goes into the "acceptance"
We've reached the last stretch. Signing the contract is one of the last steps, followed by the mortgage commitment and title search. Finally the home is yours!
At Martino Realty we will make home buying as seamless as possible, treating you as an extended part of our family. Visit us at 7448 Amboy Road in Staten Island, New York or call is at (718) 604-9400.
Find more information about home buying with our home buyers guide.
