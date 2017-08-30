News By Tag
Raybiztech, the Title Sponsor for ICOMBS2017 Conclave
Raybiztech a CMMI Level 3, ISO 9001:2015, IT firm is happy to be the title sponsor for ICOMBS2017, 7th IBS conference on Marketing & Business Strategy.
Ajay Ray as the Guest of Honor
Ajay Ray, the Chairman & the Managing Director of Ray Business Technologies is glad to be present as the Guest of Honor in the grand colloquium hosted by IBS. Mr. Ray's insightful speech, valuable articulation, opinion, and the auxiliary advice will inspire the scholars, future entrepreneurs, business aspirants, industry practitioners and everyone in the hall.
Mr. Ray will help the vibrant audience grasp nuggets of knowledge on the omnipresent Platform Ecosystems (Amazon, Apple, Google, Flipkart, Alibaba) that are gaining the ground through the digitalization of products, services and businesses processes.
The rhetoric MD of Raybiztech will gather the attention of the digital platform-based crowd by touching the ubiquitous concepts including the Rise of the Platform Enterprise, Internet Marketing, Merchandising Mechanics, Business Blueprints, Strategies et cetera.
