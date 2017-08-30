 
Raybiztech, the Title Sponsor for ICOMBS2017 Conclave

Raybiztech a CMMI Level 3, ISO 9001:2015, IT firm is happy to be the title sponsor for ICOMBS2017, 7th IBS conference on Marketing & Business Strategy.
 
HYDERABAD, India - Sept. 5, 2017 - PRLog -- ICFAI Business School (IBS), Hyderabad chapter is a premier B-School that is scholastically providing intensive professional programs such as BBA, MBA, Executive Ph.D./ regular Ph.D. to hundreds of sophomore and academicians is organizing its 7th ICOMBS 2017 Conference on 8th and 9th of September 2017. The nucleus of the summit is to lay emphasis on Marketing and Business Strategy for ushering thousands of platform-led entities to flourish in their state of businesses.

Ajay Ray as the Guest of Honor

Ajay Ray, the Chairman & the Managing Director of Ray Business Technologies is glad to be present as the Guest of Honor in the grand colloquium hosted by IBS. Mr. Ray's insightful speech, valuable articulation, opinion, and the auxiliary advice will inspire the scholars, future entrepreneurs, business aspirants, industry practitioners and everyone in the hall.

Mr. Ray will help the vibrant audience grasp nuggets of knowledge on the omnipresent Platform Ecosystems (Amazon, Apple, Google, Flipkart, Alibaba) that are gaining the ground through the digitalization of products, services and businesses processes.

The rhetoric MD of Raybiztech will gather the attention of the digital platform-based crowd by touching the ubiquitous concepts including the Rise of the Platform Enterprise, Internet Marketing, Merchandising Mechanics, Business Blueprints, Strategies et cetera.

