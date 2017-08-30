News By Tag
BIMRAY Announces New Software Capabilities, Co-Exhibition and Demos at Interdrone Conference
BIMRAY® displays a 3D interactive environment of assets and location with the ability to walk, fly and instant-travel, use custom tools and link to reports and part specific data sources.
BIMRAY provides an easy to use interface and controls in an interactive realistic environment and assets that let you view BIM data without BIM skills, selectable assets link to custom data and remote databases. Edit and save asset attribute data, spreadsheets and reports in real time.
Add and append field inspection information directly to the asset, including pictures and videos delivered as an integrated web-deployed solution, with client-driven customized functionality.
"All delivered in an integrated, web-deployed solution, with customized functionality to suit the asset manager's needs. From data collection through completion, BIMRAY® works in partnership with managers to extract the maximum value from their assets. If you can build it you can visualize it, and BIMRAY® is the unique tool combining realistic visualization and data with customized client driven-functionality,"
BIMRAY will be co-exhibiting and presenting at InterDrone conference and expo for Unmanned Systems, UAV, and UAS, Sept 6 - 8, at the Rio Hotel in Las Vegas, NV providing attendees and UAV professionals to experience BIMRAY's Customized 3D Interactive Tool to View and Update Physical Assets. This represents an outstanding revenue opportunity for UAV operators to offer a value-added service to their clients to visualize, interact and collaborate with the valuable data and information provided by UAV operators.
"BIMRAY® can help you save time and money with benefits like 24-hour access to the project site, the ability to attach streaming inspection imagery/notes to any part or surface, and no special skills or additional BIM software needed," said Cummings.
Following are the new tools and capabilities in BIMRAY:
DataLinc™ Window:
Click on a part to open the DataLinc™ Window – Here you will find part-specific data links, customized for your assets, including reports, spreadsheets, video files – any data/info you need, all in one place.
ImageLinc™ Tool:
A true game changer! When you open your BIMRAY® location, inspection images automatically stream in (cloud or locally). You scroll using a carousel viewer to find the images you want, create custom notes and attach the marker to any 3D surface. Touching markers brings up all of your associated saved images and notes, specific to that marker.
Measurement;
3D point-to-point measurements on any 3D object or terrain surface, with the ability to instantly measure straight to the ground – while locking the Z-axis greater accuracy, all save/share in local folder
Highlight/Isolate Parts:
All interactive parts can highlight by simply moving the cursor over them, once highlighted, a single keystroke will isolate that specific part.
Snapshot Taker:
Want to share your exact position and view? Just a single keystroke saves your BIMRAY® screen to your local save data folder
Remote Visualization & Data Editing of Your Assets … All in a Web-Deployed, Realistic 3D Environment
Features, Benefits, Ease of Use
· Full 360 degree movement including walk / fly / hover / instant travel
· Interactive realistic environment and assets – view BIM data without BIM skills
· Digital assets can be color coded by class, each asset can be isolated
· Selectable assets link to custom data, remote database
· Edit and save asset attribute data, spreadsheets and reports in real time
· Improve communication by sharing existing conditions with contractors and asset
managers
· Increase team productivity, know your true assets
· Easily answer challenging questions, share scenes and data with other users
Increase accuracy in designs, Decrease project errors
Fully web deployable from your server or ours, local PC, Mac, Linux, VR headset
"BIMRAY® displays a 3D visual environment of assets on location to update, add and append field inspection information directly to the asset, including pictures and videos delivered as an integrated web-deployed solution, with customized functionality"
BIMRAY® is not a viewer - It's a realistic world of interactive assets … supports information and data ranging from critical infrastructure, detailed design or as-built BIM models. Displays an interactive 3D environment of Assets and location, with the ability to not only walk thru, but also to open and edit multiple data sources effectively. All delivered in an integrated, web deployed solution with customized functionality to suit asset manager's needs. Check out the video of BIMRAY® 3D Interactive Software … https://vimeo.com/
Now, your projects and assets can literally be at your fingertips—without revisiting the physical site or mobilizing crews. Asset managers can access their projects at the click of a button. Check out the BIMRAY website for more information about the BIMRAY Customized 3D Interactive Asset Tool at:
URL: www.bim-ray.com, EMAIL: info@bim-ray.com , Phone: 720-934-2482
Contact
Ken Cummings, Founder BIMRAY
URL: www.bim-ray.com
***@bim-ray.com
