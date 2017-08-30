Local company holds area wide Hurricane Harvey disaster relief drive

Contact

-- Brenda Schwartz, Media Contact49 North Airmont RoadMontebello, NY 10901bschwartz@commhealthcare.comPhone (845) 205-9425http://www.commhealthcare.com for detailsMontebello, NY (September 2017) Community Home Health Care, a New York based licensed home health care agency, has initiated an area wide disaster relief drive to assist those in Houston and the surrounding areas affected by Hurricane Harvey.On Monday, The Federal Emergency Management Agency reported that 53,630 Texas residents displaced by Hurricane Harvey are currently staying in government funded hotel rooms. Responding to the news, Community executives reached out to various industry partners to assist in their efforts to collect much needed items to send to Texas."We are in close contact with our friends at Advanced Health Care Solutions, one of Texas largest healthcare conglomerates who will be coordinating the distribution of the collected goods from their Arlington Texas headquarters and our thankful to all of the companies who have graciously agreed to assist us in this effort" stated Brenda Schwartz of Community.Donations of water, toiletries, canned goods, cleaning supplies, children's pajamas, masks and rubber gloves can be made at the following location:Community Home Health Care, 49 North Airmont Road, Montebello, NY 10901If your company would like to participate or to coordinate drop offs please contact Brenda at bschwartz@commhealthcare.com