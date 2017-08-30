News By Tag
Powder coatings become contaminant-free with vibratory sieve and magnetic separator
Industrial vibratory screener with magnetic separator removes shot blast media and contamination from reclaimed powder coatings
Contamination can include dirt, foreign fibers, grit or metal particulate from other upstream machinery. Any of these can affect the quality of the final coated product and, considering the industries where this process is widely used, such as aerospace, automotive and construction, quality cannot be compromised. Powder coating often follows an abrasive blasting process, such as shot blasting or sand blasting. Whilst this prepares the surface of the object for coating, small particles of the blasting media can be found in downstream equipment and reclaimed powder, which must be removed before reuse.
In this screenshot of a demonstration video, the Russell Compact Sieve® with magnetic separator is used to screen reclaimed powder coating, removing oversize contamination including shot blast media. The vibratory screener automatically screens the powder, effectively removing all contamination before reuse. The oversize contamination, such as the shot blast balls, is removed by the sieve mesh. Any ferrous particles fine enough to pass through the mesh are removed by the magnetic separator.
This Easy-Clean Magnetic Separator™ provides a convenient option to removing fine iron contamination from industrial powders. Rust, stainless steel shavings and worn particles from machinery can be easily removed by these integrated magnetic grids. All powder passes through the grid, with any ferrous contamination attracted to its rods, whilst good powder can flow past. The stainless steel magnetic grid is designed to provide optimum coverage of magnetic field strength, and its easy to clean design reduces maintenance time.
The Russell Compact Sieve® provides a high-capacity solution to check-screening reclaimed powder coatings, removing oversize contamination whilst fitting easily into existing production lines. This industrial vibratory screener is available in a range of sizes and configurations, and a variety of upgrades are available for specific applications, such as the magnetic grid sieve for reclaiming powder coatings, and can be easily stripped down and cleaned without tools.
