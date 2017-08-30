News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Bailey's Fine Jewelry Announces Two New Managers in Greenville Store
Bair, the store's new general manager, is originally from Doylestown, PA. She attended The Fashion Institute of Philadelphia and graduated with a degree in fashion merchandising. After working for Lancaster Dress Company, Hess's department store and Gymboree in Pennsylvania, Bair moved to Greenville where she worked in management for David's Bridal and Francesca's before joining the Bailey's team. Bair has lived in Greenville for 19 years and has been married to her husband, Dean, for 25 years. The couple has two children, Dalton and Deanna, who both attend East Carolina University.
Warren, the store's new sales manager, is a Richmond, Va. native and began her career in 2007 in management for The Limited. During her time with The Limited, Warren was named top five in the nation for credit performance and ranked in the top 20 for overall store sales, credit and customer experience performance. Warren moved to North Carolina in 2011 and began working with Bailey's Fine Jewelry at two of the company's PANDORA stores in Raleigh and Charlotte before moving to Greenville for the sales manager position.
"Having Debra and Molly as leaders in our Greenville store was an easy decision for us," said Clyde Bailey, president of Bailey's Fine Jewelry. "Both women exude leadership, have a passion for the company we've created, and, most importantly, go above and beyond to provide our patrons with the Bailey's Extraordinary Experience."
Bailey's will host a "Meet and Greet" for patrons to get to know Debra and Molly Sept. 28 from 5-7 p.m. at Starlight Cafe in Greenville.
About Bailey's Fine Jewelry
Founded in 1948, Bailey's Fine Jewelry is a family owned-and-operated company with stores in Raleigh, Rocky Mount and Greenville. The Cameron Village location in Raleigh is the largest jewelry store in North Carolina at 11,000 sq. ft. Bailey's offers jewelry from today's most esteemed designers, exquisite diamonds, estate jewelry, fashion accessories, fine timepieces and gifts. With an emphasis on customer satisfaction, personalized services include custom design, watch and jewelry repair, appraisal and bridal registry. Steeped in family tradition, Bailey's is one of the most well-regarded and innovative jewelry stores in North Carolina and is best known for its legendary Bailey Box. For more information, please call toll-free (866) 725-3111 or visit online at www.baileybox.com.
Contact
Lindsay Priester
***@rickrountree.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse