 
News By Tag
* Bailey S Fine Jewelry
* Jewelry
* Greenville
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Jewelry
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Greenville
  North Carolina
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
54321
August 2017
3130


Bailey's Fine Jewelry Announces Two New Managers in Greenville Store

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Bailey S Fine Jewelry
Jewelry
Greenville

Industry:
Jewelry

Location:
Greenville - North Carolina - US

GREENVILLE, N.C. - Sept. 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Bailey's Fine Jewelry recently announced that Debra Bair and Molly Warren have joined the management team at the Greenville store location. Bair, the store's new general manager, and Warren, who was named sales manager, will lead the Greenville staff and provide patrons with exemplary customer service.

Bair, the store's new general manager, is originally from Doylestown, PA. She attended The Fashion Institute of Philadelphia and graduated with a degree in fashion merchandising. After working for Lancaster Dress Company, Hess's department store and Gymboree in Pennsylvania, Bair moved to Greenville where she worked in management for David's Bridal and Francesca's before joining the Bailey's team. Bair has lived in Greenville for 19 years and has been married to her husband, Dean, for 25 years. The couple has two children, Dalton and Deanna, who both attend East Carolina University.

Warren, the store's new sales manager, is a Richmond, Va. native and began her career in 2007 in management for The Limited. During her time with The Limited, Warren was named top five in the nation for credit performance and ranked in the top 20 for overall store sales, credit and customer experience performance. Warren moved to North Carolina in 2011 and began working with Bailey's Fine Jewelry at two of the company's PANDORA stores in Raleigh and Charlotte before moving to Greenville for the sales manager position.

"Having Debra and Molly as leaders in our Greenville store was an easy decision for us," said Clyde Bailey, president of Bailey's Fine Jewelry. "Both women exude leadership, have a passion for the company we've created, and, most importantly, go above and beyond to provide our patrons with the Bailey's Extraordinary Experience."

Bailey's will host a "Meet and Greet" for patrons to get to know Debra and Molly Sept. 28 from 5-7 p.m. at Starlight Cafe in Greenville.

About Bailey's Fine Jewelry
Founded in 1948, Bailey's Fine Jewelry is a family owned-and-operated company with stores in Raleigh, Rocky Mount and Greenville. The Cameron Village location in Raleigh is the largest jewelry store in North Carolina at 11,000 sq. ft. Bailey's offers jewelry from today's most esteemed designers, exquisite diamonds, estate jewelry, fashion accessories, fine timepieces and gifts. With an emphasis on customer satisfaction, personalized services include custom design, watch and jewelry repair, appraisal and bridal registry. Steeped in family tradition, Bailey's is one of the most well-regarded and innovative jewelry stores in North Carolina and is best known for its legendary Bailey Box. For more information, please call toll-free (866) 725-3111 or visit online at www.baileybox.com.

Contact
Lindsay Priester
***@rickrountree.com
End
Source:Bailey's Fine Jewelry
Email:***@rickrountree.com Email Verified
Tags:Bailey S Fine Jewelry, Jewelry, Greenville
Industry:Jewelry
Location:Greenville - North Carolina - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Rountree Communications PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 05, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share