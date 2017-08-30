News By Tag
SOR Obtains TS Mark Product Certification Approval for Taiwan
The Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) has granted the TS mark certification to SOR for much of the Pressure Switch and Level Switch line. The TS mark is a product safety approval that allows the installation of products into Taiwan.
SOR 102/103 Differential Pressure Switches, R/B Series Pressure and Temperature Switches, HB/HBME Explosion Proof Terminal Box Accessories and Large Level Switches with S3 or T6 housings have all received the TS Mark.
The SOR lines of pressure, temperature and level switches are rugged field-mounted instruments. Nearly every SOR product can be designed to meet the demands of the process and engineered-to-
SOR Controls Group, Ltd. (SCG) is a global leader in the design and manufacture of measurement and control devices under the brands of SOR Inc., Smart Sensors Incorporated (SSi), SETEX Products and SENSOR. SOR Controls Group actively serves all sectors of the process industry with particular strength in the oil & gas, petrochemical, chemical and power segments. A network of sales and service personnel capable of addressing customer requirements are supported by SCG around the world.
