Take A Ride on The Energy Co-op's "Power Up" Bike At Greenfest Philly

-- You can learn how wind and solar power are generated from The Energy Co-op at Greenfest Philly, the largest environmental festival in the Philadelphia region. The Co-op will hold demonstrations of wind and solar power as well as offer activities so kids can learn how energy is generated. Greenfest Philly will be held year onfromon Bainbridge Street between 3and 5Street.The Energy Co-op is a nonprofit member-owned cooperative that provides renewable energy to thousands of homes and businesses in Southeast Pennsylvania. The Co-op's mission is to provide energy education and advocacy while promoting efficient energy use and renewable energy.Co-op representatives will also offer consultations for those who want to learn more about the ownership benefits of joining an energy co-op. The co-op demonstration will also feature the "Power Up" bike, where festival attendees can ride to see if they can power up a light bulb and is a hands-on lesson in energy efficiency."We hope to encourage those taking part in festival activities to consider the option of using more environmentally and economically responsible products that will support our communities and make our region more sustainable,"said Executive Director Damali Rhett.Greenfest Philly presented by Toyota Hybrids is the largest environmental festival in the Philadelphia area. With over 100 exhibitors and vendors, Greenfest Philly is the place to learn about living sustainably while having fun! This event has something for everyone: shopping for local green wares, great food, live music, live demonstrations, kid-friendly activities, and more.Since 2006, this popular event in early September provides a unique opportunity for 10,000-20,000 attendees to learn how to live life a little greener and healthier. The festival's 100+ vendors, local businesses, supporters, and sponsors help transform Bainbridge Green into a festive, fun and educational outdoor marketplace.The festival is free to attend and all are welcome!Founded in 1979, the Energy Co-op, based in Philadelphia, PA, envisions a world in which empowered energy consumers create a sustainable future. Through member ownership, the company seeks to support local economies while providing quality services in the ever-growing cooperative movement. The company offers the following products: clean electricity, renewable natural gas, and standard heating oil.For more information or to join the co-op visit http:/www.theenergy.coop