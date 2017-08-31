V International Conference "Black Sea Oil Trade": 25 countries registered

Registration for the V International Conference "Black Sea Oil Trade" actively goes on, accounting for over 170 delegates from 25 countries so far.

BSOT 300x200

Spread the Word

Listed Under Tags:

• Soy

• Sunoils Industry:

• Agriculture Location:

• Kyiv - Kyiv - Ukraine Subject:

• Events

Media Contact

UkrAgroConsult

Address: of. 5, 29V Tymoshenko Str.,Kyiv, Ukrain

+3804514634

***@ukragroconsult.org UkrAgroConsultAddress: of. 5, 29V Tymoshenko Str.,Kyiv, Ukrain+3804514634

End

-- Registration for theactively goes on, accounting for over 170 delegates from 25 countries so far.Annual International Conference "Black Sea Oil Trade" – is an effective platform, providing oilseed industry operators with vast networking opportunities, exclusive analyticsof the global and Black Sea agri market, insights for development of the long term business strategies.The event will be held by consulting agency UkrAgroConsult on September 19, 2017 in Hilton hotel, Kiev, Ukraine. General Sponsor – ING Bank."Black Sea Oil Trade" Conference traditionally unites key market players to learn, trade and network at the start of the new oilseed season. The event brings together producers and crushers of oilseeds, traders, enterprises for deep processing of vegetable oils, investment companies, banks, legal, shipping, brokerage, insurance, surveyor and other companies.• New drivers emerging in the oilseed&vegoil market. Trends in production and trade• Price forecast for 2017/18 MY. Will the dramatic drop in vegoil prices continue?• The past, present and future of the oil and fat industry in Ukraine• How to defeat the "black market" of sunseed and sun oil• High oleic sunflower - prospects for Ukraine• GMO vs non-GMO. Is there a chance of getting a premium for non-GM soybeans in Ukraine?• Sunflower oil as the most undervalued in the global market – will the prices recover?• New US policy on the biodiesel market and its impactTel.: + 380 44 451 46 34; +38 044 220 52 42UkrAgroConsult