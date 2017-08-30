Country(s)
VIP PR Play Day School Opens Registration for "Entrepreneur End Of year PR Planning Masterclass + VIP Day Party" at 10am, Friday, Sept. 8th, 2017
VIP PR Play Day School's Masterclass Founder, Tracey Bond announces open registration for Entrepreneurs, Authors, Coaches, Ceos, Consultants, et als, to attend "Get Your Entrepreneur End-of-year PR Planning Together" + VIP Day Party with a bonus opportunity exclusively for registrants to win a business grant for supportive media & pr services/training valued at over five-figures. The 1-hr intensive-focus training event will take place online at 10am CT this Friday. Registration details follow.
Event: Entrepreneur "Masterclass:
Click here to register and reserve a guaranteed seat at the head of this virtual VIP Day Masterclass event.
Where? Online virtual classroom w/ url link access.
When? This Friday, September 8th, 2017 at 10:00am CDT sharp,
Who? That busy Entrepreneur, Small Business Owner, Author, Ceo, Coach & Consultant, et. als whose . . .
What? . . . business is growing, and 'knows' they are missing that critical "PR" element to their brand marketing mix renown as [Public Relations] should register for this upcoming VIP DAY Masterclass to "GET YOUR END-OF-YEAR PR PLANNING TOGETHER" *VIP DAY PARTY kicking off VIP PR Play Day School Online's Production Partner > Beneficience.com Prolific Personage Virtual PR's 3rd successful year in business). * * $$$$$ Winning Opportunities to earn Bonus Business Grants will be presented exclusively to our VIP PR Play Day Masterclass Registrants worth $$$$$.
This week's Masterclass is a special one designed by Tracey Bond, who happens to not only be an authentic Bond girl brand executive but real life Hollywood Double Agent (Virtual Publicist & USPA PRess Agent/VIP News Reporter & Bestselling Entrepreneurship Author)
