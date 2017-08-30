VIP PR Play Day School Opens Registration for "Entrepreneur End Of year PR Planning Masterclass + VIP Day Party" at 10am, Friday, Sept. 8th, 2017

VIP PR Play Day School's Masterclass Founder, Tracey Bond announces open registration for Entrepreneurs, Authors, Coaches, Ceos, Consultants, et als, to attend "Get Your Entrepreneur End-of-year PR Planning Together" + VIP Day Party with a bonus opportunity exclusively for registrants to win a business grant for supportive media & pr services/training valued at over five-figures. The 1-hr intensive-focus training event will take place online at 10am CT this Friday. Registration details follow.