Automotive Turbochargers Market Size Forecast and Demand Analysis Report 2024

--Adoption of turbochargers is a very efficient way for automobile manufacturers to produce engines that can meet both the new environmental regulations and the consumers' requirements.According to Goldstein Research, there will be more than 170 million vehicles equipped with turbochargers will be running on roads by 2024. However, increasing adoption of hybrid technologies and electric vehicles is expected to obstruct the growth of automotive turbochargers market in upcoming years. Global automotive turbochargers market accounted for USD 7.3 billion in 2015 and further the market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period i.e. 2016-2024. North-America and Europe are showcasing the fastest adoption rate of turbocharged vehicles. In 2011, there were less than 7% of new cars and trucks in North-America were sold equipped with turbochargers. In 2015, the market share of turbocharged vehicles has tripled and reached to 21% in United States. In Europe, more than 67% vehicles in showrooms are turbocharged, with more than 50% diesel powered engines.o Variable Geometry Turbochargerso Twin Turboo Wastegate Technologyo Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV)o Heavy Commercial vehicles (HCV)o Passenger Carso Dieselo Gasolineo Manufacturers (OEMs)o Aftermarketo North America (US, Canada)o Europe (UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Hungary, Sweden, Russia, Poland and Rest of Europe)o Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)o Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)o Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Singapore, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia-Pacific)o Rest of the Worldcontains detailed overview of the global automotive turbochargers market in terms of market segmentation by product, by fuel types, by end-users type. Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, market challenges, risk analysis, market attractiveness, BPS (Base Point Scale) analysis, Porter's five force model and SWOT analysis. This market report also includes provides competitive outlook of some of the major players of the global automotive turbochargers market which includes profiling of companies such as Honeywell International Inc., BorgWarner Inc., Cummins Inc., IHI Corporation, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Continental AG, Bosch Mahle Turbo Systems, Rotomaster Inc, Turbo Energy PVT LTDetc. The company profiles include business strategy, geographical revenue distribution, major information of the companies which encompasses business outlook, products, services and industries catered, financial analysis of the company and recent developments.Overall, the report represents comprehensive synopsis on the global automotive turbochargers market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.Based in the US,(https://www.goldsteinresearch.com/)currently has a strong presence in the American and Asian countries. In the next five years, we strive to expand our reach to 50+ nations spanning across Europe, Asia and parts of the Middle East and Africa. We strive to realize a strong brand presence globally through our quality research and forecasting solutions.Our mission is simple: to develop insightful business solutions, help our clients make powerful future decisions to keep them well ahead of the game which is the market, and leave a mark across businesses and communities through our well-defined ideas and clear cut forecasts. Backed up by reliable research and impactful statistics, our business solutions empower our clients to grow at a fast pace despite unsettling fluctuations in the market. We believe in vigorous examination of the current market scenario and build around creative ideas and approaches that are most suitable to our clients' needs and business agenda.https://www.goldsteinresearch.com/request-sample/global-automotive-turbochargers-market-outlook-2024-global-opportunity-and-demand-analysis-market-forecast-2016-2024Mark Twain(Global Sales Head)USA: + 1-646-568-7747Canada: 1-437-886-1181UK: +44-203-318-6627sales@goldsteinresearch.comwww.goldsteinresearch.com