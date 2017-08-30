News By Tag
#Hurricane #Irma, #Death comes with it
The #best possible out come, this #Hurricane goes out to the #East #Coast. The #Worst is yet to come
The good thing, every one comes together in some form to assist, help others, strangers they don't know, never met, until now, such as my #Church, already helping #Housto, #TX from #Harvey.
Even though in #Latin Irma means #Noble, it could be re-named to #wrath. My hope is for this one to some how, find a way, and go out towards the #Eastern part of the Country, with out hitting any part of Florida, but I think we all know that may not happen at all.
People will always be on stand by to help others, when that time of need comes, and hopefully this time, even less amount of time to wait for responce from near by resources.
I usually, most never write blogs or anything about stuff like this, because, it takes care of it self, but I had to on this, because my gut, which is mostly never wrong, is telling me something is up with this one, the path, and power makes my stomake turn, which is why I am hopping to be wrong.
by: http://www.69that.com
