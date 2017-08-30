 
News By Tag
* Hurricane
* Irma
* Florida
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Television
* More Industries...
News By Location
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
54321
August 2017
3130


#Hurricane #Irma, #Death comes with it

The #best possible out come, this #Hurricane goes out to the #East #Coast. The #Worst is yet to come
 
NEW YORK - Sept. 5, 2017 - PRLog -- #Key #West, #Florida. #Prime #Target for #Irma. #Global #Warming being #Correct perhaps, this one will be the #Death to worst of the worst. #Category #5, possibly at #180 miles an hour, if not more, then to make it go #North, it's like this Hurricane is primed to destroy Florida, make it the Hurricane, storm people thought they knew, but will soon get to know.

The good thing, every one comes together in some form to assist, help others, strangers they don't know, never met, until now, such as my #Church, already helping #Housto, #TX from #Harvey.

Even though in #Latin Irma means #Noble, it could be re-named to #wrath. My hope is for this one to some how, find a way, and go out towards the #Eastern part of the Country, with out hitting any part of Florida, but I think we all know that may not happen at all.

People will always be on stand by to help others, when that time of need comes, and hopefully this time, even less amount of time to wait for responce from near by resources.

I usually, most never write blogs or anything about stuff like this, because, it takes care of it self, but I had to on this, because my gut, which is mostly never wrong, is telling me something is up with this one, the path, and power makes my stomake turn, which is why I am hopping to be wrong.


by: http://www.69that.com

Media Contact
www.69that.com
nbey@payprosagent.com
End
Source:69that.com
Email:***@payprosagent.com Email Verified
Tags:Hurricane, Irma, Florida
Industry:Television
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
The BEY log News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 05, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share