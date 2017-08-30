 
News By Tag
* av
* Medical Grade
* Monitor Arm
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Aldershot
  Hampshire
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
54321
August 2017
3130

ErgoMounts Launch Their First Under Cabinet Mount In Almost 10 Years

 
 
Ultra_180_Under_Cabinet
Ultra_180_Under_Cabinet
ALDERSHOT, England - Sept. 5, 2017 - PRLog -- ErgoMounts are excited to announce the launch of a brand new medical grade monitor arm ideal for both the AV and healthcare market. ErgoMounts teamed up with long time manufacturing partner, ICWUSA to design and produce their first under cabinet mount in almost a decade, The Ultra 180 Under Cabinet Mount.

"AV technology has become a crucial part of most modern working environments but space has become more limited than ever. Our customers have called out for a new under cabinet solution so we looked to our range of current arms that we thought might be suitable for the project. Our existing Ultra 180 was the natural choice as it always has been one of our most popular ICW products and provides a range of reach and adjustment options." Ben Davies, Managing Director

Not only does this mount offer a huge 711mm (28'') of reach from the join to the VESA interface it also glides horizontally anywhere along the 700mm under cabinet track. The patented Ultra 180 arm can provide up to 180° of vertical rotation and up to 270° of horizontal rotation. The unique VESA Ball Joint provides the monitor with 6 way tilt, pan and rotation allowing the screen to be positioned almost anywhere within a 3D space.

When not in use the entire monitor arm can be folded back underneath the cabinet saving further space.

The Ultra 180 Under Cabinet Mount is manufactured to order by ICWUSA in Oregon, United States before being hand assembled by our team of skilled technicians at the ErgoMounts Headquarters in Hampshire, United Kingdom.

The find out more visit, https://www.ergomounts.co.uk/ultra-180-under-cabinet-moni... or call the ErgoMounts Sales Team on 01252 333326.

Contact
Shane Dunn
***@ergomounts.co.uk
End
Source:
Email:***@ergomounts.co.uk Email Verified
Tags:av, Medical Grade, Monitor Arm
Industry:Technology
Location:Aldershot - Hampshire - England
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 05, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share