ErgoMounts Launch Their First Under Cabinet Mount In Almost 10 Years
"AV technology has become a crucial part of most modern working environments but space has become more limited than ever. Our customers have called out for a new under cabinet solution so we looked to our range of current arms that we thought might be suitable for the project. Our existing Ultra 180 was the natural choice as it always has been one of our most popular ICW products and provides a range of reach and adjustment options." Ben Davies, Managing Director
Not only does this mount offer a huge 711mm (28'') of reach from the join to the VESA interface it also glides horizontally anywhere along the 700mm under cabinet track. The patented Ultra 180 arm can provide up to 180° of vertical rotation and up to 270° of horizontal rotation. The unique VESA Ball Joint provides the monitor with 6 way tilt, pan and rotation allowing the screen to be positioned almost anywhere within a 3D space.
When not in use the entire monitor arm can be folded back underneath the cabinet saving further space.
The Ultra 180 Under Cabinet Mount is manufactured to order by ICWUSA in Oregon, United States before being hand assembled by our team of skilled technicians at the ErgoMounts Headquarters in Hampshire, United Kingdom.
The find out more visit, https://www.ergomounts.co.uk/
