Ginger Liu, I Have Lost Myself Dementia Video Installation at Holden Gallery MFA Show

I Have Lost Myself and Give Me the Key is a multi-channel video installation exploring the artist process and living with dementia by American-Brit visual artist Ginger Liu for the MFA Show at Manchester School of Art.
 
 
I Have Lost Myself
I Have Lost Myself
 
LOS ANGELES - Sept. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Ginger Liu's Manchester School of Art MFA Photography (2017) multi-channel video and sound installation, I Have Lost Myself and Give Me the Key, is a powerful and disturbing compilation from 300+ videos, depicting the raw and honest portrait of living with dementia and the blurring of artist process.

I Have Lost Myself documents the daily rehearsals and technical experiments of Give Me the Key, filmed daily over thirty days, for a future live art performance. What unfolds is the colliding of performance and the every day as the artist slowly loses her sense of self.

I Have Lost Myself is a powerful and disturbing statement on family relationships and responsibility, where art and the every day inevitably collide.

Give Me the Key is a performance of psychotic demands and emotions caused by Alzheimer's disease. Originally intended as a live performance, the audio and video installation is part of the accompanied I Have Lost Myself thirty-day film project which presents the everyday rehearsals and confessions of the artist process.

Inspired by Carl Dreyer's "The Passion of Joan of Arc" (1928), performances are filmed in extreme close-up to emphasize the actor's emotions and invoke audience response.

Ginger Liu is an American born, English raised visual artist of Chinese descent specializing in photography, moving image, performance, and installation. Liu's work investigates the intersections of memory, identity, and performance. She divides her time between London, Los Angeles, and Liverpool and is the founder of Ginger Media & Entertainment.

The MFA show exhibition is at Manchester's Holden Gallery from September 22 to October 7, 2017.

The Holden Gallery

MA/MFA Show

Grosvenor Building, Cavendish St,

Manchester

M15 6BR

0161 247 1705


10 am - 6.30 pm daily

www.holdengallery.mmu.ac.uk

http://www.gingerliu.com

Ginger Liu
***@gingerliu.com
