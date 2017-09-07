Ginger Liu, I Have Lost Myself Dementia Video Installation at Holden Gallery MFA Show

I Have Lost Myself and Give Me the Key is a multi-channel video installation exploring the artist process and living with dementia by American-Brit visual artist Ginger Liu for the MFA Show at Manchester School of Art.

-- Ginger Liu'smulti-channel video and sound installation,andis a powerful and disturbing compilation from 300+ videos, depicting the raw and honest portrait of living with dementia and the blurring of artist process.documents the daily rehearsals and technical experiments of, filmed daily over thirty days, for a future live art performance. What unfolds is the colliding of performance and the every day as the artist slowly loses her sense of self.is a powerful and disturbing statement on family relationships and responsibility, where art and the every day inevitably collide.is a performance of psychotic demands and emotions caused by Alzheimer's disease. Originally intended as a live performance, the audio and video installation is part of the accompaniedthirty-day film project which presents the everyday rehearsals and confessions of the artist process.Inspired by Carl Dreyer's "The Passion of Joan of Arc" (1928), performances are filmed in extreme close-up to emphasize the actor's emotions and invoke audience response.Ginger Liu is an American born, English raised visual artist of Chinese descent specializing in photography, moving image, performance, and installation. Liu's work investigates the intersections of memory, identity, and performance. She divides her time between London, Los Angeles, and Liverpool and is the founder of Ginger Media & Entertainment.The MFA show exhibition is at Manchester's Holden Gallery from September 22 to October 7, 2017.The Holden GalleryMA/MFA ShowGrosvenor Building, Cavendish St,ManchesterM15 6BR0161 247 170510 am - 6.30 pm dailywww.holdengallery.mmu.ac.uk