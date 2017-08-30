News By Tag
Global Sports Footwear Market Predicted to Grow at a CAGR of 2.71% during 2017-2021
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global luxury sunglasses market for 2017-2021.
Initially, the report discusses the market scope along with the key market highlights to analyze the sports footwear market's development status and future growth prospects. Sports footwear refers to the shoes designed for physical activities. The different types of sports footwear available in the market include running shoes, training shoes, football shoes, basketball shoes, baseball shoes, and others. A huge industry worth billions worldwide, the sports shoe shows no sign of shrinking. Nowadays, Sports shoes are as much a fashion item as they are practical footwear for sport, due to this it has high demand among consumers.
Looking to the market overview, the research identifies that the premiumisation of these innovative sports footwear products will be one of the major factors that will have a positive impact on the growth of the market. Current trends in this market are growth in digital and social media marketing, increasing adoption of shoe knitting technology, product customization and personalization;
Moreover for a competitive analysis, the report's authors have segmented the global sports footwear market on the basis of region, distribution channel and product type. Distribution channels are online and offline stores. In terms of geography, the rising health concerns among people in APAC is driving the demand for sports footwear in the region, due to the growing participation of health-conscious people in fitness activities, training, and other sports activities. To calculate the market size, the report considers value sales of sports footwear products.
Through the regional analysis, the report analyzes that the market is highly competitive in nature, with many leading players operating across various locations. A vital section of the report covers vendor landscape of the market which highlights Key vendors available in this market, such as New Balance, SKECHERS USA, Adidas Group, ASICS and Nike. Nike and Adidas have robust market penetration on account of their strong distribution channel, the number of retail outlets and extensive consumer base. Some other prominent vendors are AVIA, Eddie Bauer, NEWTON RUNNING, Under Armour, SAUCONY, British Knights etc.
