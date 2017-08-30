Beacon Publishing Group Releases "Sleep With Angels" Written By Lorene Humpal In Audiobook Format

Beacon Publishing Group has just released "Sleep With Angels" written by author Lorene Humpal and narrated by Ailie Holland in audiobook format. Available worldwide, download your copy today!

-- Beacon Publishing Group has just released "Sleep With Angels" written by author Lorene Humpal and narrated by Ailie Holland in audiobook format. Available worldwide, download your copy today!Longing to return to beer halls and boys, a teenager gives birth to a daughter during the Great Depression but shows the ultimate lack of maternal instinct when her baby is discovered to be missing. Though she claims that a nurse abducted the newborn, the infant, and the anonymous nurse are never seen again. In Minneapolis, Lorene Hermanson is raised on discipline and Christian morality. But as a young married woman, Lorene's life collides with that of the missing baby when she learns her mother's secret: 30 years earlier, her mother saved Lorene from teenagers and a wealthy family who were determined to drown the baby. Heartbroken to learn her own birth story, Lorene struggles with the reality. The true story of one woman's anguish learning that life isn't what it appears to be, "Sleep with Angels" is a lifelong journey about the true beauty of maternal love, holding onto faith and the precious gift of life. It is a rare cross between true crime and inspiration.Download your copy of "Sleep With Angels" written by author Lorene Humpal and narrated by Ailie Holland on audible here:The official website for Beacon Publishing Group may be found at www.beaconpublishinggroup.comFollow Beacon Publishing Group on Twitter @BeaconPubGroup