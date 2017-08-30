 
Give Your E-commerce Store MultiChannel Push this Festive Season (Thanksgiving Weekend) with CedComm

With 25% discount on MultiChannel Listing apps, connecting online stores to the best of the marketplaces get easier.
 
 
PORTLAND, Ore. - Sept. 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Portland, Oregon – (September 5, 2017) – Enabling Online sellers to prepare for coming holiday season – Black Friday, Cyber Monday and X-mas – CedCommerce on Tuesday announced 25% off on all its extension based Multi-channel listing apps.

A survey released (https://nrf.com/resources/consumer-data/holiday-headquarters) by the National Retail Federation explained that 108.5 million Americans shopped online over the long weekend that kicks off the holiday shopping season in earnest, well above the 99.1 million who hit stores. This phenomenon is predicted to be repeated this year as well.

What is Multi-Channel Listing app?

It is a software that established communication between online stores of sellers and the respective marketplaces to whom it is intended to connect. Through this app or plugin, online sellers can easily manage all the sales related operations – item setup and management, order, inventory and pricing.

Benefits Of Multi-Channeling:

Multi-Channeling the products is becoming a popular way for reaching out to larger targeted audiences for small and medium business owners. More and More Businesses are offering their products on already established marketplaces such as Amazon, eBay, Walmart, Jet, Sears, Etsy, Newegg and more.

The established marketplaces get to increase their product assortment and take commission which depends on product categories and variable.

Also, it enables online sellers to reach the customers on Mobile as well, since all of these e-commerce marketplaces have a robust m-commerce presence.

Who Can avail it?

The discount can be availed by the all the online sellers using – Magento, Woocommerce, Bigcommerce, Opencart etc – stores to offer their products.

Price and Availability:

All the extensions are priced differently and they can be purchased from their respective landing pages. All the information about different marketplaces and their combination with different e-commerce framework can be accessed from https://cedcommerce.com/marketplace-integration.

About CedCommerce:

Established in 2010 CedCommerce offers multi channel listing apps for Shopify, Magento 1, Magento 2, Woocommerce, Bigcommerce, 3dCart and other 20+ frameworks. Also, CedCommere is OFFICIAL CHANNEL PARTNER OF WALMART, NEWEGG AND SEARS.COM.

Contact
Company CedCommerce
Contact Name karshit Bhargava
8888820953
marketing@cedcommerce.com
End
Source:CedCommerce
