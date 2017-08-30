News By Tag
Pharmavite Partners with Qliktag Software to Implement SmartLabel™
"We have always been committed to providing our customers with the highest-quality products and to answering their questions about our ingredients and their benefits," stated Pharmavite Executive Vice President, Chief Customer Officer and General Manager International, Tim Toll. "The SmartLabel initiative makes it easier than ever for our consumers to get the answers they need. We found Qliktag to be the right partner for us to digitally deliver information on our Nature Made vitamins and supplements and to manage our product data."
"As more people in today's retail landscape demand immediate information about the products they purchase, we see growing participation from companies like Pharmavite to mobilize product information and make it instantly available through experiences SmartLabel where and when it is needed," comments Neil Sequeira, Director Product Management & Marketing.
Qliktag Software's Product Content Hub platform leverages a global standards driven data model to centralize, manage and syndicate product content with thousands of brands managing data access and flow for more than one million individual consumer packaged goods at present. The cloud based software also enables instant design and real-time management of iOT centric digital interactions and digital labels including the Grocery Manufacturers Association (GMA) SmartLabel with built-in analytics reporting.
"We're excited to announce this partnership with Pharmavite,"
About Qliktag Software:
Qliktag Software Inc. is an innovator of mobile software solutions working towards intuitive technology solution that bridge the gap between brands and buyers fostering stronger relationships and more personalized connections between the two. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, USA The Qliktag Platform is a one-of-a-kind solution for managing product data and building innovative, digital experience and interactions. With a combination of a full featured PIM solution and an internet of things platform, the Qliktag Platform is an enabler for driving new-age digital businesses for the consumer products industry. Website: http://www.Qliktag.com Twitter: https://twitter.com/
About Pharmavite:
For more than 45 years, Pharmavite LLC has been a leader in the wellness industry, earning the trust of healthcare professionals, consumers, and retailers by manufacturing highquality vitamins, minerals and other dietary supplements under its Nature Made® brand. FoodState Inc., makers of Fresh from Farm to Tablet™ supplements sold under the MegaFood and Innate Response brands, operates as a wholly owned subsidiary of Pharmavite. Based in Northridge, California, Pharmavite LLC is a subsidiary of Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. For more information, please visit www.pharmavite.com.
