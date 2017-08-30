News By Tag
World Insurance Associates LLC Acquires Bruen Deldin Didio Associates, Inc. of NY, CT, and RI
Bruen Deldin DiDio Associates, Inc. has a lineage that goes back several generations, with a history of servicing commercial and personal insurance clients in the New York, Greater New England, and Rhode Island territory dating back to 1872. Now, BDD has grown to a staff of 35 employees in 3 locations. The company is committed to providing the highest standard of customer service in business and personal insurance services, bonding products, and employee benefits by providing quality products at competitive pricing.
"The staff members of BDD bring a wide range of knowledge and experience to our organization. We're thrilled to welcome Jeffrey Deldin and his team to the World Insurance family," stated Rich Eknoian, co-founder of World Insurance Associates LLC.
Jeffrey Deldin, who joins World Insurance as a Partner of the firm, said, "This partnership will allow us to remain on the cutting edge as a leader in the insurance industry, while providing continued and expanded services to our clients."
Bruen Deldin DiDio Associates, Inc. is a full-service insurance and bonding agency and brokerage with locations in Brewster, NY, Rocky Hill, CT and Coventry, RI. BDD specializes in various industries, from construction, self storage, and flood services to manufacturing and retail. Bruen Deldin DiDio Associates, Inc. represents the top companies in the insurance industry and is affiliated with PIA and IIAA. For more information, please visit http://www.bddinsurance.com.
World Insurance Associates LLC is an independent insurance agency headquartered in Tinton Falls, NJ. It offers extensive, cost-effective personal and business insurance solutions in 46 states. The company specializes in group benefits and insurance for transportation companies, the hospitality industry, coastal properties, and high net worth individuals in addition to general commercial clients in diverse industries. World Insurance Associates began business in 2012 and now serves more than 23,000 customers from 15 offices in NJ, PA, NY, CT, RI and FL. It has completed 24 acquisitions, has current run rate revenue over $24 million, and places more than $170 million per year in annual premiums. The company is ranked #25 on the list of New Jersey's 2016 50 Fastest Growing Companies. For more information, please visit http://www.worldins.net.
