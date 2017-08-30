News By Tag
Elkos launches new ball pen –Zossa
Elkos announces the release of Zossa its trendy new ball pen, that is sturdy and stylish -- it's simply the perfect everyday pen! "Write with distinction using Zossa ball pen.
Style & Performance
Zossa has been crafted with latest Korean technology and it's scientific rubberize grip ensures smooth long time writing experience .Boasting amat finished cap for impeccable style and its consistent ink flow de livers a silky writing experience in 3 colors. Zossa combines style, strength, and value.With the addition of the Zossa ball pens, Elkos pens is continuing with the tradition of top-notch products.
Packaging
5 pcs Pouch
250 pcs Inner Box
3000 pcs Master Carto
Pricing and Availability
Elkos Motive Ball Pen is available now with retailers across India and has been attractively priced .You can follow the latest company updates on https://www.facebook.com/
About the company
Elkos Pens Limited belonging to Mr. H. S. Jain and Mr. B. K. Jain was incorporated in the year 2003-04 as manufacturer and exporter of ball pen, gel pen, direct fill pen, sketch pen and refills. ELKOS Pens has been certified by the standards of ISO 9001:2008(QMS)
Address : 16 Strand Road, Diamond Heritage, 10th Floor, Office No : 1015A,Kolkata - 700 001 West Bengal, India
Phone : +91-33-6607-
Url : http://www.elkospens.com/
Contact
ELKOS PENS LIMITED
***@elkospens.com
End
