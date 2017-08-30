 
Elkos launches new ball pen –Zossa

Elkos announces the release of Zossa its trendy new ball pen, that is sturdy and stylish -- it's simply the perfect everyday pen! "Write with distinction using Zossa ball pen.
 
 
KOLKATA, India - Sept. 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Elkos announces the release of Zossa  (http://www.elkospens.com/ball-pens-zossa.html), its trendy new ball pen, that  is sturdy and stylish -- it's simply the perfect everyday pen!  "Write with distinction using Zossa ball pen.  Sporty and Strong, these attractive pens are optimized for performance and smooth writing ." said Mr. Vijay Singh, Assistant Manager- Marketing, Elkos Pens Ltd. "Being an innovative  brand  we invest a lot of time in getting customer feedback and design new products keeping that in mind.  Elkos  Zossa with its Incredible Sporty  looks has been launched to give our customers refreshingly new option in today's extremely competitive market."

Style & Performance

Zossa has been crafted with latest Korean technology and it's scientific rubberize grip ensures smooth long time writing experience .Boasting amat finished cap for impeccable style and its consistent ink flow de livers a silky writing experience in 3 colors. Zossa combines style, strength, and value.With the addition of the Zossa ball pens, Elkos pens is continuing with the tradition of top-notch products.

Packaging

5 pcs Pouch

250 pcs Inner Box

3000 pcs Master Carto

Pricing and Availability

Elkos Motive Ball Pen is available now with retailers across India and has been attractively priced .You can follow the latest company updates on https://www.facebook.com/elkospens

About  the company

Elkos Pens Limited belonging to Mr. H. S. Jain and Mr. B. K. Jain was incorporated in the year 2003-04 as manufacturer and exporter of ball pen, gel pen, direct fill pen, sketch pen and refills. ELKOS Pens has been certified by the standards of ISO 9001:2008(QMS), awarded the prestigious Government of India registered One Star EXPORT HOUSE & has a distinguished honour of being stationery partners in reputed Indian educational institutes like IIT's & IIM's.

=========================================================

Address : 16 Strand Road, Diamond Heritage, 10th Floor, Office No : 1015A,Kolkata - 700 001 West Bengal, India

Phone : +91-33-6607-9643 /+91-33-6607-9644

Url : http://www.elkospens.com/

Click to Share