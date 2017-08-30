 
News By Tag
* Skittles Sales Figure
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Food
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Gurgaon
  Haryana
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
54321
August 2017
3130


Popular Chewy Candy Brand in the US, US Chew Candy Market, Skittles Sales Figure - Ken Research

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
Skittles Sales Figure

Industry:
Food

Location:
Gurgaon - Haryana - India

GURGAON, India - Sept. 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Increasing Popularity among Millennials, Increasing Demand of On-The-Go Snacking, Increasing Household Income, Introduction of New Products and High Market Presence were the key factors driving growth in US Chewy Candy Market.

The report titled "US Chewy Candy Market Outlook 2021 – Increasing Demand for On-The-Go Snacking and New Flavor Launches to Drive Market Growth" by Ken Research suggested a growth at a positive CAGR in revenue in US chewy candy Market in next 5 years till 2021.

Chewy candies have become a staple in the US households and are considered as one of the vital gifts on holidays such as Halloween, Thanksgiving, Easter and Christmas. Chewy candies are growing in the US owing to their recent popularity in the working class segment population as the concept of on-the-go snacking takes hold of the people. The US chewy candy market is likely to have strong linkages with the millennial population and as the population is poised to grow further, the chewy candy sector is anticipated to witness a bright outlook in upcoming years. The primary growth drivers of US chewy candy market have been increasing popularity among millennials, increasing demand from Gen Z & baby boomers, over the years introduction of new products & flavors and increasing demand as on-the-go snacking product.

The chewy candy segment majorly comprises of gummies, gummy stick, sweet, sour and sweet & sour chewy candies. The highest demand for chewy candies is driven from gummy segment owing to more flavor variety, easily swallowed by kids and ease of portability. The chewy candy market grew at a positive growth rate and this can be attributed to the increased consumption by the adults as chewy candy moves towards being a must have on-the-go snack for the working population and also to the increasing innovation tactics being exhibited by chewy candy manufacturers with a multitude of new flavors (green apple, lemon, watermelon, blue berry, wild berry, strawberry, pineapple and others) and exciting packaging (bear-shaped candy, candy corn, cylindrical candy, gumdrop shaped candy, spherical candy and others) offered to the consumers.

US is poised to be one of the fastest growing chewy candy markets worldwide, thus catering to the needs of both global and domestic consumers. US citizens are very addictive to smoking cigarettes which has indirectly increased consumption of snacks. Alternatives like snacks help the people in keeping their mouths busy which prevent them from smoking cigarettes. This has caused the consumption of snacks such as chewing gum, chocolate bars and also chews candies to increase in the recent years. With chewy candy manufacturers opting for healthier variations of their products, working professionals seem to have increased their consumption of chewy candies at work in recent times.

Key Factors Considered in the Report

United States Non Chocolate Chewy Candy

New Chewy Candy Launch in the US

US Chew Candy Market Size

Brand Sales Chewy Candy US

Gluten Free Chewy Candy Market

Gummy & Chewy Candy Market US

Skittles Sales Figure

Chewy Candy Gift Market

Chewy Candies Market US

Production Chewy Candy in the US

Chewy Candy Trends United States

Sales Volume Chewy Candy US

Fruit Flavor Chewy Candy Market

Caramel Chewy Candy Market in US

American Preference for Chewy Candy

Mondelez International Market Share Chewy Candy

For further reading click on the link below:

https://www.kenresearch.com/food-beverage-and-tobacco/gen...

Contact:

Ken Research

Ankur Gupta, Head Marketing & Communications

query@kenresearch.com

+91-124-4230204
End
Source:Ken Research.com
Email:***@kenresearch.com
Posted By:***@kenresearch.com Email Verified
Phone:01244230204
Tags:Skittles Sales Figure
Industry:Food
Location:Gurgaon - Haryana - India
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Ken Research PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 05, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share