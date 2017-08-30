News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
HYMN EXIM - Indenting & Sourcing Consultant, Explains How India Is Attractive Market For Businesses
"A new India is emerging, which is being powered by the strength & skills of 125 crore Indians. This India stands for development." - Tweeted Indian PM Narendra Modi
"A new India is emerging, which is being powered by the strength & skills of 125 crore Indians. This India stands for development."
Single Window Interface for Trade (SWIFT)
As part of the "Ease of Doing Business" initiatives, the Central Board of Excise & Customs, Government of India has taken up implementation of the Single Window Project to facilitate the Trading Aross Borders in India. The 'India Customs Single Window' would allow importers and exporters, the facility to lodge their clearance documents online at a single point only. Required permissions, if any, from other regulatory agencies would be obtained online without the trader having to approach these agencies. The Single Window Interface for Trade (SWIFT), would reduce interface with Governmental agencies, dwell time and the cost of doing business.
Cabinet reshuffle done on basis of performance analysis: - Arun Jaitley
With the elevation of Nirmala Sitharaman from Minister of State to a Union minister, Narendra Modi's cabinet has six women ministers, including two in the powerful Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS).
With recent Cabinet Reshuffle .. PM Narendra Modi has sent a fresh message that he selects his team based on efficiently.
Under the leadership of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it is becoming easier to do business in India.
Hymn Exim offers more insight of how you can be a business player in Indian market.
HYMN Exim - Ahmedabad, India is a leading Indenting and Sourcing Consultant / Agent with Expertise, Knowledge and Experience in the fields of Sourcing cum Indenting, Procurement, Exports-Imports. Our versatility has allowed us to grow successfully, developing close working partnerships with our clients in the process by connecting Buyers and Sellers within India and Worldwide.
HYMN Exim and its Associates have been involved in a broad range of activities and have very strong business presence, connections and dealings among various Industrial Products and Service sectors across India and International Markets.
Our skills and expertise mean that we can, and we do, deliver effective and strategic solutions on time and within budget. Greatest benefit to our clients is the innovation and resources that we can access to ensure that each project is tailored to the specific needs of individual clients. We also work as Importer / Exporter Agents, as Buyers / Sellers Agents and also as an Exclusive Representatives to Manufacturers and Service Providers worldwide in a wide range of Products and Services.
Unlock exciting Business Opportunities & Projects in India . Visit our website at http://www.hymnexim.com
Contact
Mr. Mihir
contact@hymnexim.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse