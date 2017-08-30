News By Tag
Harvey Highlights Importance of Water Damage Cleanup
MVP Mold is urging people to take water damage cleanup seriously in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.
Cleanup efforts for water damage of this magnitude is a large, but vitally necessary undertaking if you want a home that's still safe to live in. The people of Houston have more to worry about than just their homes. Businesses have similar damage and vehicles submerged in the floodwaters may never run again. Cleanup is going to take a long time. Fortunately, the people of Texas don't have a reputation for giving up easy.
Thousands of people are returning to their homes as flood waters subside only to find that water has left major damage in its wake. The cleanup effort for even a small amount of water damage can be considerable, so it's no surprise experts have tapped the cost of Houston's cleanup at tens of billions and rising daily. Water, for all the good it does us, can be a tricky thing to clean up because it opens the door for mold growth. Sure, you can clean the water and mold that you see on the outer walls, but what about what about the wetness on the insides of the walls? You might not even know mold is growing in there for a while. Mold is hazardous to everyone's health, but children and the elderly in particular can get very sick when exposed to mold. Water and mold can permeate even the smallest areas, making it that much more challenging to prevent damage and clean it up afterwards.
MVP Mold is your top source for water damage cleanup and mold removal so call today!
About MVP Mold:
MVP Environmental Solutions, Inc. is a State of Florida licensed assessment and remediation company operating in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach Counties. We serve all types of clients from homeowners to property managers, schools to hospitals, hotels to government and everything in between. Call today at (954) 247-4444. https://mvpmold.com
