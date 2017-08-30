News By Tag
Consumption Of Distilled Water
Does it matter what type of water you drink? A question imminent in the constant debate about whether distilled water is recommended for consumption.
Water essentially comprises of approximately 70% of your body composition. One of the reasons, if not the only reason why people should consider drinking water that is safe and risk-free.
It is indeed correct that distilled water is pure H2O, it goes through a distillation process that removes unhealthy contaminants, all minerals and electrolytes found in source water.
The human body needs water that is rich in minerals and electrolytes. Thus the consumption of distilled water on a daily basis, especially for those who fast, can become potentially dangerous for humans.
The non-existent minerals and electrolytes in distilled water create deficiencies in the human body can lead to serious health risks such as irregular heartbeat, high blood pressure, osteoporosis, and other degenerative diseases.
Another characteristic of distilled water is that it has high acidity levels. Cooking with distilled water draws minerals out of the food, lowering your daily required nutrition intake. People who consume large amounts of soft drinks are proven to excrete important bodily minerals such as magnesium or calcium in their urine due to the distilled water content in these drinks. Another potential mineral deficiency risk brought about by the consumption of distilled water.
It is a sad reality that in some areas, local water supplies are not safe to consume. To the extremity that distilled water could be better the option. However, there are other alternatives to consider such as spring water, natural spring water, mineral water, sparkling mineral water and well water.
Distilled water
Ultimately, distilled water is rather best left unconsumed and left for other activities. It is necessary people take the time to identify the health risks of the water they are consuming. Not only for their safety and longevity but the safety of others such as family and friends they are influencing.
The Distilled Water Company was established in 2009. We sell distilled water to homes and businesses across the UK. We also deliver distilled water in bulk for larger corporate customers.
Our distilled water
Customers are welcome to collect distilled water directly from our London depot in Wimbledon or place an order for delivery on our website
