Andrew Ervin Joins DeRonja Real Estate as a Broker Associate
DRE is laser-focused on hiring exceptional people and equipping them with the tools they need succeed. Andrew is the perfect fit for the company because he works incredibly hard and always puts the needs of his clients first.
"When we hire new brokers, we're looking for people who have a strong work ethic and who are willing to go above and beyond for our clients," said Frank DeRonja, Owner and Principal Broker of DRE. "Andrew is that person and more. He is resourceful and a great problem solver. Clients love him, and we do, too."
To learn more about Andrew, read his professional biography at www.drefirm.com/
Page Updated Last on: Sep 05, 2017