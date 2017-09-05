 

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
54321
August 2017
3130

Andrew Ervin Joins DeRonja Real Estate as a Broker Associate

 
Andrew Ervin web
Andrew Ervin web
RALEIGH, N.C. - Sept. 5, 2017 - PRLog -- DeRonja Real Estate (DRE), a full-service residential real estate firm serving the Triangle area, has hired Andrew Ervin as a Broker Associate. A native of Raleigh, Andrew brings a depth of experience in marketing, advertising, renovation and construction to the company.

DRE is laser-focused on hiring exceptional people and equipping them with the tools they need succeed. Andrew is the perfect fit for the company because he works incredibly hard and always puts the needs of his clients first.

"When we hire new brokers, we're looking for people who have a strong work ethic and who are willing to go above and beyond for our clients," said Frank DeRonja, Owner and Principal Broker of DRE. "Andrew is that person and more. He is resourceful and a great problem solver. Clients love him, and we do, too."

To learn more about Andrew, read his professional biography at www.drefirm.com/agent/andrew-ervin.  If you're buying or selling real estate in the Triangle, contact DRE at (919) 443-3123, or visit the company's website at www.drefirm.com.

End
Source:
Email:***@deronja.com Email Verified
Tags:Raleigh, Real Estate, Broker, Realty, Homes
Industry:Real Estate, Services
Location:Raleigh - North Carolina - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Sep 05, 2017
DeRonja Real Estate PRs



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share