Allentown Residents Can Find Affordable Braces in Center Valley
For residents of Allentown, affordable braces in Center Valley are only a short drive away.
There are no hidden fees to this low price. X-rays, retainers, repairs, and adjustments are all included. In addition, payment plans are offered to help Allentown families of any budget get the orthodontic care they need.
"We've helped teens and adults across Eastern Pennsylvania get straighter smiles," says Dr. John Pardini, orthodontist in Center Valley. "Our team focuses on nothing but orthodontic care, which means efficiency and quality are high, while prices are kept low."
In addition to traditional braces, Exeter Orthodontics also offers affordable Invisalign® aligners in Center Valley for only $3,995. There are many differences between traditional braces and Invisalign aligners. The qualified team at Exeter Orthodontics will help patients choose the treatment that is best for their health, lifestyle, and smile.
To learn more about affordable braces in Center Valley, Allentown residents should request an appointment with Exeter Orthodontics:
