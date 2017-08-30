 
News By Tag
* Allentown Braces
* Allentown Invisalign
* Allentown Orthodontist
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Allentown
  Pennsylvania
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
54321
August 2017
3130


Allentown Residents Can Find Affordable Braces in Center Valley

For residents of Allentown, affordable braces in Center Valley are only a short drive away.
 
 
Affordable braces from Exeter Orthodontics not far from Allentown and Bethlehem.
Affordable braces from Exeter Orthodontics not far from Allentown and Bethlehem.
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Sept. 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Allentown residents can now find affordable braces in Center Valley. Exeter Orthodontics, located right on Route 309, offers traditional braces in Center Valley for only $3,995.

There are no hidden fees to this low price. X-rays, retainers, repairs, and adjustments are all included. In addition, payment plans are offered to help Allentown families of any budget get the orthodontic care they need.

"We've helped teens and adults across Eastern Pennsylvania get straighter smiles," says Dr. John Pardini, orthodontist in Center Valley. "Our team focuses on nothing but orthodontic care, which means efficiency and quality are high, while prices are kept low."

In addition to traditional braces, Exeter Orthodontics also offers affordable Invisalign® aligners in Center Valley for only $3,995. There are many differences between traditional braces and Invisalign aligners. The qualified team at Exeter Orthodontics will help patients choose the treatment that is best for their health, lifestyle, and smile.

To learn more about affordable braces in Center Valley, Allentown residents should request an appointment with Exeter Orthodontics: http://www.exeterorthodontics.com/request-appointment/.

About Exeter Orthodontics: For several years, Exeter Orthodontics, a Pennsylvania-based orthodontic practice, has offered area patients braces and Invisalign treatments for as low as $3,995. Its team of orthodontists remains dedicated to providing high quality care at an affordable price. Learn more at http://www.exeterorthodontics.com/

Contact
Meredith Souder
***@exeterorthodontics.com
End
Source:Exeter Orthodontics
Email:***@exeterorthodontics.com Email Verified
Tags:Allentown Braces, Allentown Invisalign, Allentown Orthodontist
Industry:Health
Location:Allentown - Pennsylvania - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
The Kyle David Group, LLC News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 05, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share