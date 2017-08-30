News By Tag
John Jerman selected to participate in Goldman-Sachs' "10,000 Small Businesses" Program
John Jerman, president and founder of small business Office Furniture Warehouse, has been selected to participate in Goldman-Sachs' "10,000 Small Businesses" program.
The public-private partnership, co-chaired by Warren Buffet, Michael R. Bloomberg, Lloyd Blankfein & Dr. Michael Porter, seeks to help entrepreneurs create jobs and economic opportunity by providing access to education, capital and business support services. The program is based on the belief that, "Provided with the right mix of training and support, America's small business owners can grow their companies and create meaningful impact in their communities."
JJ is among 136 men and women from 36 states (plus Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico) whose businesses generate a combined $345mil in revenue. Selection into the program was based on the review of Office Furniture Warehouse' company history and performance. The company was runner up in the 2011 Chamber of Commerce Small Business Company of the Year and won the award in 2014. Furthermore, the company has grown significantly in recent years and both leadership and employees are involved in supporting several worthwhile causes with regard to environmental sustainability, cancer treatment, and community programs.
What's Next
JJ has completed orientation and will be traveling to Boston to attend Babson College in September for the first round of courses. The program is a mixture of online and in-person courses held at Babson, as well as three "Work Weeks" during which JJ will collaborate with other small business owners to develop detailed, step-by-step growth plans for their respective enterprises.
Past Results
60.9% of participants have experienced job creation in their organizations and 81.9% have increased revenues in the 30 months following graduation from the program, compared to respective national averages of 23% and 45%. While the program's impact boasts attractive revenue and job creation statistics, the focus on helping small business owners improve their communities is of key interest to JJ and the team at Office Furniture Warehouse.
Looking Forward with Great Expectations
"This honor is for our entire organization. The team we have assembled over the past six years is a unique group of competent, caring people," said JJ. "Without the team effort and amazing performance, I would not be the recipient of this opportunity. Office Furniture Warehouse is on the cusp of reaching a new plateau in employee engagement and economic growth. I'm thankful for the mentorship that I will be receiving in the months to come."
Office Furniture Warehouse is proud to have our leadership representing the Chattanooga area in this prestigious program. We are looking forward to the positive impact that it will have on our company and community for years to come.
About Office Furniture Warehouse
Office Furniture Warehouse, LLC is a BBB-accredited commercial furniture dealer, insured office mover, and provider of furniture services headquartered in Chattanooga, TN - striving to reduce consumption across the board through creative solutions and relationship building. Office and showroom open to the public 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information about Office Furniture Warehouse, please contact Marley Lentz at (423) 790-1376 or visit ofwllc.com.
