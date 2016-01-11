News By Tag
It Happened Red Balloons Appeared on storm drains
While the sight of a big balloon is often linked to a grinning child or birthday party, these have a much more sinister purpose.
The balloons are a marketing tool for the upcoming release of the much anticipated new adaptation of Stephen King's chilling horror film 'It' premiering Thurs night at Raleighwood Cinema Grill. IT is expected to break box office records.
Raleighwood Cinema Grill, the original movie theater restaurant in Raleigh, serving great casual foods, beer wine and homemade desserts brought to you by the friendly waitstaff, all while seated at comfortable swivel seats and tables.
Raleighwood has been locally owned and operated for over 24 years, supporting the local economy and providing employment for many in the Raleigh area including college and summer high school kids.
Conveniently located at 6609 Falls Of Neuse Road, Raleigh, NC 27615.just south of I-540 in Falls Village Shopping Center
"If you'll come with me, you'll float too"
