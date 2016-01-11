 
It Happened Red Balloons Appeared on storm drains

 
 
IT-Coming9-7,RedBallFV.fw
IT-Coming9-7,RedBallFV.fw
RALEIGH, N.C. - Sept. 5, 2017 - PRLog -- If you're not a fan of horror movies, you're probably not going to like why red balloons appeared tied to sewer grates.

While the sight of a big balloon is often linked to a grinning child or birthday party, these have a much more sinister purpose.

The balloons are a marketing tool for the upcoming release of the much anticipated new adaptation of Stephen King's chilling horror film 'It' premiering Thurs night at Raleighwood Cinema Grill.  IT is expected to break box office records.

Raleighwood Cinema Grill, the original movie theater restaurant in Raleigh, serving great casual foods, beer wine and homemade desserts brought to you by the friendly waitstaff, all while seated at comfortable swivel seats and tables.

Raleighwood has been locally owned and operated for over 24 years, supporting  the local economy and providing employment for many in the Raleigh area including college and summer high school kids.

Conveniently located at 6609 Falls Of Neuse Road, Raleigh, NC 27615.just south of I-540 in Falls Village Shopping Center

Check www.RaleighwoodMovies.com (http://www.raleighwoodmovies.com/) for movies, dates, showtimes and menu - or call the 24 hour hotline  919.847.0326

Will you see #IT, #IT MOVIE?

View IT Trailer www.imdb.com/title/tt1396484/

"If you'll come with me, you'll float too"
