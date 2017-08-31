News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Dental Implants in Reading, Berks County Are Only $2,000
Berks County residents can find affordable dental implants in Reading.
Dental implants have long been one of the most popular and successful solutions to missing teeth. Now, ADS has made dental implants in Berks County affordable for residents of Reading and the surrounding area.
"For those with missing teeth, dental implants can help achieve a seamless, natural looking smile," says Dr. Michelle Bernreuther, implants professional in Reading.
In addition to dental implants, ADS also offers dentures in Reading, Berks County. Full dentures are only $495/arch, while partial dentures are only $595/arch.
To learn more about dental implants, dentures, and other missing tooth solutions in Reading, request an appointment with ADS: http://www.affordabledentalsolutions.com/
About Affordable Dental Solutions: Based in Eastern Pennsylvania, Affordable Dental Solutions is a provider of full dentistry services. For nearly a decade, Affordable Dental Solutions has offered patients procedures such as dental implants, crowns, and dentures at rates much lower than area competitors by utilizing state-of-the-
Contact
Jamie Jaskolka
***@affordabledentalsolutions.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse