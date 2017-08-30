News By Tag
PaymentComponents Ltd proudly announces it's partnership with ADSI® for Latin America
The partnership will, among others, enable ADSI's world-class Core Banking System Inttegrio®, to integrate with PaymentComponents's aplonAPI™, the premier Open Banking API framework. This integration, will ensure that all digital channels, including APIs, are part of the same Core Banking System.
The deployment of aplonAPI™ will enable banks to reap the benefits of open banking & create profit from their APIs. Starting from September 2017, ADSI® will be the exclusive partner / reseller for the aplonAPI™ solution in Colombia, Venezuela, Ecuador, Peru, Bolivia, Chile, Costa Rica, Panama, Honduras and also Mexico.
ADSI® and PaymentComponents are front runners, in empowering banks & corporates, successfully navigate the new business models & rapidly respond to new opportunities arising.
About PaymentComponents
PaymentComponents, is a rapidly growing technology company, with offices in London & Athens and clients across 5 continents, continuously innovating for the Financial Services sector. We are a unique amalgam, bonding over 25 years of experience & deep Financial Services understanding, expertise in developing mission critical Financial systems and the latest trends in FinTech innovation for Banks, Corporates and FinTechs.
Our solutions include Cash & Treasury Management for Corporates, Payment HUBs for banks and SWIFT / SEPA software libraries, effectively providing a "360 degrees" coverage of financial institutions' needs for payments.
Our latest product aplonAPI - "a PSD2 API Framework" - provides an agile & complete, PSD2 compliant, solution, empowering Financial Institutions to establish Open Banking services and actively participate in the FinTech (R)evolution.
We are trusted by hundreds of financial institutions & technology providers worldwide, including JPMorgan, Citigroup, Pictet, Credit Suisse, Computer Associates, Cognizant among others. For more information, http://www.paymentcomponents.com/
ADSI (Advanced Services International, Inc.,) has its'headquarters in Florida, USA and 5 offices is Latin America. ADSI have been in the market since 1994, offering solutions to financial institutions on payments and automation systems.
With the addition of aplonAPI to its Banking Automation System: Inttegrio, the company will offer an excellent advanced tool to its customers and prospects.
