News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
"Nigerian power sector knows what to do and can make it happen" - Future Energy Nigeria director
"I'm excited about Nigeria's energy future, Nigeria IS the future" says a confident Ade Yesufu, who is heading up the Future Energy Nigeria initiative that is taking place in Lagos from 7-8 November.
As the Global Business Director for the upcoming Future Energy Nigeria, an event that has a solid reputation as a longstanding, high-level gathering place for the region's power sector, Ade is currently in Nigeria to meet the country's decision makers and pave the way for another ground-breaking power pow-wow in November.
"We have to restore investor confidence"
Ade Yesufu explains: "I don't see the current recession as a reason to be negative or even cautious about Nigeria's economic future. If anything, it has focused Government and industry alike to make sure we get the basics right to stimulate much-needed growth and we need a reliable and affordable power supply to do that. The Federal Government's Nigerian Power Sector Recovery Programme is an important message to the rest of the world that Nigeria is planning significant improvements towards achieving structural economic change with a more diversified and inclusive economy. To me, this creates an important foundation to showcase the enormous business and investment opportunities that the sector provides and I cannot help but be very excited about that."
He adds: "we all know that there is a lot of work to do, we have to restore investor confidence, but we are ready to get everyone together and to make sure we showcase the myriad of opportunities in the sector; from gas to renewables, from generation to distribution and from actual building projects to providing specialised services. The power sector knows what to do, needs to stand together and make it happen. Nigeria is ready!"
New brand – same, innovative event
Formerly known as the West African Power Industry Convention or WAPIC, which was a firm, favourite fixture on the region's power calendar for the last 13 years, Future Energy Nigeria, with the support of the Federal Ministry of Power, Works and Housing, Transmission Company of Nigeria, Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission, Distribution Companies and prominent Generation companies, will once again host many of the country's leading energy decision makers from 7-8 November 2017 at the Eko Hotel & Suite Convention Centre in Lagos, Nigeria.
The rebranded Future Energy Nigeria will focus on the bold turnaround plan of the Nigerian government, known as the Power Sector Recovery Program, which is aimed at restoring investor confidence in the sector following reported problems in the country's electricity market. U$D7.6-billion has been earmarked for this recovery process that the government developed in partnership with the World Bank.
The event is recognised as being a distinctive gathering of stakeholders within the power value chain which includes governments, power generation companies, transmission and distribution companies, off takers, developers, investors, equipment manufacturers and providers, technology providers, EPCs, legal and consulting firms all with a shared goal of supporting the on-going implementation of finding lasting solutions to Nigeria's energy challenges. Co-located to the event is the Oil & Gas Council's Nigeria Assembly.
Some confirmed conference speaker highlights:
• Lazarus Angbazo, CEO, Energy Connections Business, GE: Sub-Saharan Africa, Nigeria
• Hon. (Princess) Gloria Akobundu, CEO and National Coordinator, NEPAD, Nigeria
• Onyeche Tifashe, CEO, Siemens, Nigeria
• Akinwole Omoboriowo, CEO, Genesis Energy, Nigeria
• Patrick O. Okigbo III, Principal Partner, Nextier, Nigeria
• Sunkanmi Olowo, Head SME Banking, Ecobank, Nigeria
• Bart Nnaji, CEO, Geometric Power, Nigeria
• Joy Ogaji, Executive Secretary, Association of Power Generation Companies, Nigeria
• Joel Abrams, Managing Director, Nigeria Solar Capital Partners, Nigeria
• Olumide Noah Obademi, CEO, Afam Power PLC, Nigeria
• Nicholas Okafor, Partner, Udo Udoma & Belo-Osagie, Nigeria
• Olubunmi Peters, Executive Vice Chairman, North South Power Shiroro, Nigeria
• Segun Adaju, President, Renewable Energy Association of Nigeria, Nigeria
• Engr. Faruk Yabo, Director Renewable Energy & Energy Efficiency, FMoPWH
Industry support
The 14th edition of the event once again enjoys widespread support from the industry with Lucy Electric, a global secondary distribution leader in the electricity sector, and SkipperSeil Limited already confirmed as platinum sponsors, while Genesis and Jubaili Bros are gold sponsors and Conlog, Landis+Gyr, Hexing and Vodacom are silver sponsors.
Future Energy Nigeria is organised by Spintelligent, a multi-award-
Future Energy Nigeria dates and location:
Strategic conference: 7-8 November 2017
Venue: Eko Hotel & Suite Convention Centre, Lagos, Nigeria.
Website: http://www.future-
Twitter: https://twitter.com/
Linkedin: FutureEnergyAfrica
Contacts:
Global Business Director: Ade Yesufu
Email: ade.yesufu@spintelligent.com
Mobile: +234 814 114 8817
Senior Communications Manager: Annemarie Roodbol
Telephone: +27 21 700 3558
Email: annemarie.roodbol@
Media Contact
Future Energy Nigeria
+27217003500
annemarie.roodbol@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse