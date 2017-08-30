 
News By Tag
* Copper Water Despensor
* Copper Water Pot
* Copper Water Storage
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Boston
  Massachusetts
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
54321
August 2017
3130

Latest collection of copper water dispensers launched

Exclusive collection of hand hammered pure copper water dispensers launched online for consumers all around the world.
 
 
Copper Water Dispensor
Copper Water Dispensor
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Copper Water Despensor
* Copper Water Pot
* Copper Water Storage

Industry:
* Health

Location:
* Boston - Massachusetts - US

Subject:
* Products

BOSTON - Sept. 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Copper Utensils Online launches an exclusive range of hand hammered pure copper water dispensers. The range comprises of four water dispensers of different sizes including a 4.5 liter, 7 liters, 9 liters and 15-liter water dispenser. All the newly launched variants can be purchased from the online store.

Copper Utensil Online has added a whole new variant on their website which are the water dispensers. There are made entirely of pure copper and comes with a stainless steel tap. The best part about these water dispensers is that you can choose from the different sizes depending on your requirement. All four of the water dispensers are made of pure copper and the tap is made of stainless steel. The water dispensers are hand hammered and hand crafted by skilled artisans. The order for the water dispensers along with all the other products can be placed on their website. They are shipping the products worldwide which mean you can get the products delivered in any part of the world.

"At copper utensils online we try to bring unique designs and high-quality products to our customers at the most reasonable prices, said the CEO Raghav Bachhas. The motive of our company is to serve our customers in the best possible way. Our new collection of pure copper dispensers is perfect for those who have a big family and want a continuous supply of copper treated water throughout the day."

Our new range of hand hammered pure copper water dispensers is the perfect addition to your life if you are looking forward to bringing a healthy change to it.https://www.copperutensilonline.com/pure-copper-nine-lite...

Copper utensils online is our endeavor to make high-quality copper-ware available to you at your doorstep for the most reasonable prices. It is our aim to bring the benefits of copper utensils to every household all over the world. We also take immense pride in saying that all our products go through stringent quality checks to ensure the best quality for our customers.

Media Contact
CopperUtensilOnline.com
***@copperutensilonline.com
End
Source:Copper Utensil Online
Email:***@copperutensilonline.com
Posted By:***@copperutensilonline.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 05, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share