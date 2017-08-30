Packaging Robots Market is Projected To Reach USD 4,700 million by 2024

Packaging Robots Market is reached USD 2,480 million in 2016 and is predicted to reach USD 4,700 million by 2024 at a CAGR of approximately 14% in forecast period i.e. 2016-2024.

Packaging Robots Market

Contact

Goldstein Research

+ 1-646-568-7747

***@goldsteinresearch.com Goldstein Research+ 1-646-568-7747

End

--With technological automation in various industries whether it is packaging industry or agriculture industry, automated machines and robots are now used in various industries in order to get maximum productivity and lesser time consumption. Some of the manufacturers are bringing latest technologies such as Optoforce, Hungary-based packaging robots manufacturer, have launched new 6-axis force/torque sensors, the robot which is equipped with a sense of touch etc. However, the packaging robots market growth (https://www.goldsteinresearch.com/pressrelease/global-packaging-robots-market-to-hit-more-than-usd-4-billion-by-2024) is restrained by certain factors such as high set up cost, lack of skilled labor force and others. The market for packaging robots globally reached USD 2,480 million in 2016 and is predicted to reach USD 4,700 million by 2024 at a CAGR of approximately 14% in forecast period i.e. 2016-2024. Regionally Asia Pacific holds the largest share on the back of rapidly developing manufacturing industry in the region. On the basis of application that comprises of picking & placing, packing and palletizing, packing segment is said to dominate the market with around 49% of share in which case packing being the highest revenue generating sub-segment in 2016.o Hardware· Automation and control system· Sensing and monitoring deviceo Software· Local/Web based Software· Cloud based Softwareo Services· Managed services· Connectivity services· Maintenance/Support serviceso Clampso Clawso Vacuumso Otherso Picking and placingo Packingo Palletizingo Manufacturingo Food & beverageo Logisticso Pharmaceuticalo Otherso North America (US, Canada)o Europe (UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Hungary, Sweden, Russia, Poland and Rest of Europe)o Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)o Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)o Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Singapore, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia-Pacific)o Rest of the Worldcontains detailed overview of the global packaging robots market in terms of market segmentation by component type, by gripper type, by application type, by end user type.Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, market challenges, risk analysis, market attractiveness, BPS (Base Point Scale) analysis, Porter's five force model and SWOT analysis.This market report also includes provides competitive outlook of some of the major players of the global packaging robots market which includes profiling of companies of ABB Limited, Krones AG, Fanuc Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, Yaskawa America Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Bosch Packaging Technology (Robert Bosch GmbH), Brenton Engineering, Kuka Roboter GmbH, Remtec Automation LLC., Guangzhou Risong Intelligent Technology Holding , Brokk AB (SE), Durr Systems, Amada Co Ltd., FIPA GmbH, Kejie Group, Star Seiki Co, Ylog GmbH, Weiss Robotics, Suzhou GST Technology etc. The company profiles include business strategy, geographical revenue distribution, major information of the companies which encompasses business outlook, products, services and industries catered, financial analysis of the company and recent developments.Overall, the report represents comprehensive synopsis on the global packaging robots market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.Based in the US,currently has a strong presence in the American and Asian countries. In the next five years, we strive to expand our reach to 50+ nations spanning across Europe, Asia and parts of the Middle East and Africa. We strive to realize a strong brand presence globally through our quality research and forecasting solutions.Our mission is simple: to develop insightful business solutions, help our clients make powerful future decisions to keep them well ahead of the game which is the market, and leave a mark across businesses and communities through our well-defined ideas and clear cut forecasts.Backed up by reliable research and impactful statistics, our business solutions empower our clients to grow at a fast pace despite unsettling fluctuations in the market. We believe in vigorous examination of the current market scenario and build around creative ideas and approaches that are most suitable to our clients' needs and business agenda.https://www.goldsteinresearch.com/request-sample/global-packaging-robots-market-outlook-2024-global-opportunity-and-demand-analysis-market-forecast-2016-2024Steve Blade(Global Sales Head)USA: + 1-646-568-7747Canada: 1-437-886-1181UK: +44-203-318-6627sales@goldsteinresearch.comwww.goldsteinresearch.com