Country(s)
Industry News
Survey shows that 50% of employees believe their business is not ready for GDPR
Storage Made Easy survey shows that 1 in 2 employees think that their company is not ready for GDPR.
The survey asked a simple question to 200 employees which was whether they believe their company was ready for the upcoming data protection law which will come into force in less than a year from today.
The regulations extensively reform data privacy and protection and can result in heavy fines for companies that fail to protect customer data. The regulations impact on any company, irrespective of country, that stores private data of European citizens.
The fines are substantial and can be up to 4% of a companies gross turnover as opposed to the current £500,000 limit imposed by the existing data protection act.
Jim Liddle, Storage Made Easy CEO, said, "The General Data Protection Regulation is the most stringent update of data privacy and protection regulations for many years. They affect all businesses whether large or small and potentially could have the effect of putting some companies out of business if they are in breach of certain aspects of the regulations. Companies are going to need to ensure they understand their data estate, be that on-cloud or on-premises, and that they implement strict enforcement controls which will should include discovery, audit, encryption and policy settings.
As a UK company that is affected by GDPR we have worked very hard on ensuring our File Fabric product work as an enforcement gateway across all company data sets to help protect existing corporate data, and this definitely shows in the upturn of enquires and sales that we are fielding in relation to GDPR."
Storage Made Easy provides two free whitepapers for companies who need to get ready for GDPR. These can be downloaded from https://blog.storagemadeeasy.com/
ABOUT STORAGE MADE EASY (SME)
The Storage Made Easy™ Enterprise File Fabric™ enables IT to regain control of "cloud data sprawl" to unify on-premises and on-cloud files into a single easily managed converged infrastructure with policy-based controls for governance, audit and security.
The File Fabric solution provides a "blanket" enterprises wrap around all their data: on premises, within public and private clouds, as well as on third-party software vendor clouds (SharePoint Online and Salesforce for example).
Customers use the SME File Fabric product to unify corporate data to enable workgroup collaboration with universal controls for security, encryption, audit, and data access. Companies will have access to a greater understanding of where and how sensitive data is stored, transferred, and accessible with particular focus on how companies are able to police and audit data to ensure enforcement of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) in addition to other regional data legislation.
Storage Made Easy is the trading name of Vehera LTD.
Follow us on Twitter @SMEStorage and visit us at www.StorageMadeEasy.com to learn more.
Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse