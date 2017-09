Introducing the 10th Annual Social Media in the Pharmaceutical Industry 2018

SMi Group are proud to present the 10th Annual Social Media in the Pharmaceutical Industry conference, taking place on 22nd - 23rd January 2018 at Holiday Inn Kensington Forum, London, UK.

Social media is the perfect channel for pharmaceutical companies to educate, market, listen and connect with customers, patients and physicians. How the pharmaceutical industry utilize social media is particularly complex as regulators such as the FDA have not yet written the rules about how pharmaceuticals can engage with potential customers and patients.Join us to learn the best way your company can benefit from social media. Hear from industry experts on how to leverage social media platforms to develop a robust digital strategy and discuss the latest challenges and techniques in the field of 'social pharma'.- Emma Sutcliffe, Director, Patient Engagement & Innovation,- Tughan Demirbilek, Strategy & Operations Director,- Marcel Gmünder, Global Head, Digital Health Group,- Elodie Douangmanivanh, Head of Digital Services,- Sebastian Soithongsuk, Global Content Manager Digital Comms,- Aslihan Unal, Digital Strategy Group Manager,- Hervé Dumas, Patients' Technology Solutions Lead,- Sarah Holiday, Social Media Strategy Lead,Check out the full speaker line-up: www.social-media-pharma.com/prl1- Hear how Janssen create powerful pharmaceutical social media strategies enabling patient engagement.- Learn how to build integrated, impactful social media strategies with Pfizer.- Discuss the potential of wearable technologies creating behavioural changes for patients with UCB.- Discover with GSK how to make your social media content less "promotional"and more about storytelling.- Examine how Bristol Myers-Squibb create an excellent digital strategy whilst engaging patients.For those looking to attend there is currently a

SMi Presents the Launch of…22nd – 23rd January 2017Kensington, Londonwww.social-media-pharma.com/prl1