Introducing the 10th Annual Social Media in the Pharmaceutical Industry 2018
SMi Group are proud to present the 10th Annual Social Media in the Pharmaceutical Industry conference, taking place on 22nd - 23rd January 2018 at Holiday Inn Kensington Forum, London, UK.
Join us to learn the best way your company can benefit from social media. Hear from industry experts on how to leverage social media platforms to develop a robust digital strategy and discuss the latest challenges and techniques in the field of 'social pharma'.
Here's a snap shot of our industry leading experts presenting this January:
- Emma Sutcliffe, Director, Patient Engagement & Innovation, NexGen Healthcare
- Tughan Demirbilek, Strategy & Operations Director, Bristol-Myers Squibb
- Marcel Gmünder, Global Head, Digital Health Group, Roche Diabetes Care
- Elodie Douangmanivanh, Head of Digital Services, MSD
- Sebastian Soithongsuk, Global Content Manager Digital Comms, GSK
- Aslihan Unal, Digital Strategy Group Manager, Janssen
- Hervé Dumas, Patients' Technology Solutions Lead, UCB
- Sarah Holiday, Social Media Strategy Lead, Pfizer
Check out the full speaker line-up: www.social-media-
Some key highlights in 2018 will involve:
- Hear how Janssen create powerful pharmaceutical social media strategies enabling patient engagement.
- Learn how to build integrated, impactful social media strategies with Pfizer.
- Discuss the potential of wearable technologies creating behavioural changes for patients with UCB.
- Discover with GSK how to make your social media content less "promotional"
- Examine how Bristol Myers-Squibb create an excellent digital strategy whilst engaging patients.
For those looking to attend there is currently a £400 early-bird saving!
Further information is available at: www.social-media-
