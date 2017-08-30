News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Novamen Inc. Offers NovaMax DCP-C: An Environmentally Friendly Road Dust Control Product
Novamen Inc., a well-known Canadian chemical distributor offers NovaMax DCP-C, a highly effective and environmentally friendly solution to the polluting effects of road dust.
NovaMax DCP-C, formulated from tree resin, is a non-ionic, resin-modified emulsion that is unique in its high bonding strength. It is a versatile product with a wide variety of applications and is safe to be used in close proximity to wetlands and other areas of environmental sensitivity.
There are numerous benefits of using NovaMax DCP-C, mainly as an efficient dust suppression product and a surface stabilizer for roads. It is also used for erosion control and shoulder treatments. NovaMax DCP-C can last many months with just one application and has a cumulative effect where subsequent applications will increase the durability of the surface.
NovaMax DCP-C has been designed as a long-term solution for the problem of road dust especially on rural roads. It is an ideal dust control chemical for landing strips, access roads, hauls roads, mines and quarries and other unpaved surfaces. Novamen is a pioneer in offering chemical solutions that are economical and safe for the environment. Novamen also offers other dust control chemicals such as NOVA DCP-60, NOVA DCP-6000, NOVA DCP-FS and NOVA DCP-ENVIRO.
For more information about Novamen Inc. or their products, go to their website or call 1-403-348-5956
About the Company:
Novamen Inc. (http://novamen.ca/
Contact
Darren Lamothe
***@novamen.ca
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse