Novamen Inc. Offers NovaMax DCP-C: An Environmentally Friendly Road Dust Control Product

Novamen Inc., a well-known Canadian chemical distributor offers NovaMax DCP-C, a highly effective and environmentally friendly solution to the polluting effects of road dust.
 
 
RED DEER, Alberta - Sept. 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Novamen Inc., a well-known Canadian chemical distributor offers NovaMax DCP-C, a highly effective and environmentally friendly solution to the polluting effects of road dust. NovaMax DCP-C is our signature dust control product, and comes in concentrated form to save you transportation costs and simplify your storage requirements.

NovaMax DCP-C, formulated from tree resin, is a non-ionic, resin-modified emulsion that is unique in its high bonding strength. It is a versatile product with a wide variety of applications and is safe to be used in close proximity to wetlands and other areas of environmental sensitivity.

There are numerous benefits of using NovaMax DCP-C, mainly as an efficient dust suppression product and a surface stabilizer for roads. It is also used for erosion control and shoulder treatments. NovaMax DCP-C can last many months with just one application and has a cumulative effect where subsequent applications will increase the durability of the surface.

NovaMax DCP-C has been designed as a long-term solution for the problem of road dust especially on rural roads. It is an ideal dust control chemical for landing strips, access roads, hauls roads, mines and quarries and other unpaved surfaces. Novamen is a pioneer in offering chemical solutions that are economical and safe for the environment. Novamen also offers other dust control chemicals such as NOVA DCP-60, NOVA DCP-6000, NOVA DCP-FS and NOVA DCP-ENVIRO.

For more information about Novamen Inc. or their products, go to their website or call 1-403-348-5956

About the Company:

Novamen Inc. (http://novamen.ca/) is a well-respected Canadian chemical manufacturing and distribution company which was started in 2010 and is based in Canada. With over 30 years of combined knowledge and experience in the chemical manufacturing market, the founders of Novamen strive to provide quality products and exceptional customer service to their clients that go beyond those of traditional chemical companies. Operating in Alberta, Novamen's primary focus is to the industrial, oil and gas and mining industries throughout Canada. Visit Novamen Inc. to learn more about chemical solutions that are more accessible, efficient, and cost effective than ever.

Contact
Darren Lamothe
***@novamen.ca
End
Source:Novamen Inc.
Email:***@novamen.ca
Tags:Conveyor Belt Deicer, Dust Suppression Solutions
Industry:Business
Location:Red Deer - Alberta - Canada
