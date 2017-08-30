News By Tag
Desktop or Personal 3D Printers to Dominate Global 3D Printers Market in terms of Volume
Industrial 3D printers dominate the market in terms of revenue
Analysts at Arizton say that in 2016 the desktop/personal 3D printer segment accounted for a market share of 96% in terms of volume. However, in terms of revenue, the industrial 3D printer segment dominated the market with its 78% market share in 2016.
Desktop 3D Printer Market
The demand for desktop/personal 3D printer is increasing worldwide. The major growth factors in this demand are declining per unit cost and growing demand for these printers by home businesses. Many manufacturers have developed low-cost desktop/personal printer and are offering them in the market at economical prices. This has resulted in the proliferation of these printers among end-users. Further, mass production of such printers is bringing down their ASPs, thereby increasing their penetration among end-users.
XYZprinting, Ultimaker, Monoprice, Wanhao, Formlabs, Flashforge, MakerBot (Stratasys), and M3D are some of the largest vendors of desktop/personal 3D printers in the market.
Industrial 3D Printer Market
The industrial 3D printer market is growing at a significant rate across the globe, especially in developed economies. The demand for these printers is increasing as large manufacturers are looking forward to using 3D printing technology to reduce their manufacturing expenses. Further, the deployment of these printers is aimed to smoothen the production process. Large organizations such as Boing, General Electric, Ford Motor, and Lockheed Martin are deploying these printers in their factories to produce thousands of parts and components.
Industries such as electrics and electronics, food and beverage, aerospace, automotive, and healthcare are the largest end-users of industrial 3D printers in the market. The market for industrial 3D printers is also being fuelled by the requirement for various tooling applications as tooling in these industries has complex shapes.
Stratasys, EOS, 3D Systems, SLM Solutions, and Concept Laser (acquired by GE) are some of the largest market players in the global industrial 3D printer market.
The report provides a holistic view of the global market, the companies involved in the market, and the factors driving its growth. The report also provides information on some of the latest trends that have started to surface and are likely to become strong market driving forces over the next five years. This report also provides the Porter's Five Forces analysis along with a description of each force and its impact on the market. Further, the report also provides complete value chain analysis of the global market.
View Report: 3D Printing Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2017–2022
Link: https://www.arizton.com/
Source: https://www.arizton.com/
