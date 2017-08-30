 
Medical Foods Market Worth $16.8 Billion In 2017

 
 
LONDON - Sept. 5, 2017 - PRLog -- LONDON, UK. 5th June 2017: Visiongain's new report the Medical Foods Market Analysis Report 2017-2027: Forecasts & Outlook by Route (Oral, Enteral, Others) By Ailment (Diabetic Neuropathy, Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), Depression, Alzheimer's Disease, Nutritional Deficiency, Other) & By Regions Plus Profiles of Leading Companiesindicates that the global medical foodsmarket will reach $16.8 Billion in spending in 2017.

The lead analyst of the report said: "Medical foods will continue to grow in importance over the coming years. There is an increasing prevalence of chronic diseases that are candidates for treatment with medical foods, such as: depression, sleep disorders, posttraumatic stress disorders, obesity, Alzheimer's, osteoporosis, and fibromyalgia. This is an emerging market that needs more education and inclusion into mainstream medicine, as well as more exposure and marketing. There have been some cases of companies trying to sell the products direct through retail, circumventing the more accepted method of obtaining a doctor's prescription. Currently the medical foods industry is considered as "emerging from its nascent stage"; and they are very often confused with terms such as medical nutrition, functional foods, or nutraceuticals. The challenge for the medical foods industry is that they are still not seen as a real solution to treat diseases. In fact, the medical foods industry is searching for its own space penetrating between clinical medicine and consumer nutrition."

The 144page report contains 94 tables, charts and graphs that add visual analysis in order to explain developing trends within the medical foodsmarket. Visiongain provides sales revenue forecasts for the period 2017-2027 for medical foods submarket by route (Oral, Enteral, Others) and by ailment (Diabetic Neuropathy, Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), Depression, Alzheimer's Disease, Nutritional Deficiency, Other)

The report also offers market forecasts and analysis for 4 regions and 13leading national markets and the rest of the world market. In addition, the report contains a dedicated leading companies' chapter covering 15 companies leading the field in medical foods.

The Medical Foods Market Analysis Report 2017-2027: Forecasts & Outlook by Route (Oral, Enteral, Others) By Ailment (Diabetic Neuropathy, Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), Depression, Alzheimer's Disease, Nutritional Deficiency, Other) & By Regions Plus Profiles of Leading Companiesreport will be of value to anyone who wants to better understand the medical foods market and its various segments. It will be useful for businesses who wish to better comprehend the part of the market they are already involved in, or those wishing to enter or expand into a different regional or technical part of the medical foodsindustry.

If you are interested in a more detailed overview of this report, please send an e-mail to sara.peerun@visiongain.com or call her on +44 (0) 207 336 6100

About visiongain
Visiongain is one of the fastest-growing and most innovative independent media companies in Europe. Based in London, UK, visiongain produces a host of business-to-business conferences, newsletters, management reports and e-zines focusing on the automotive, chemical, cyber, defence, energy, pharmaceutical, materials and telecoms sectors.

Visiongain publishes reports produced by its in-house analysts, who are qualified experts in their field. Visiongain has firmly established itself as the first port of call for the business professional who needs independent, high-quality, original material to rely and depend on.

Sara Peerun
***@visiongain.com
Click to Share