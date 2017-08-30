News By Tag
Medical Foods Market Worth $16.8 Billion In 2017
The lead analyst of the report said: "Medical foods will continue to grow in importance over the coming years. There is an increasing prevalence of chronic diseases that are candidates for treatment with medical foods, such as: depression, sleep disorders, posttraumatic stress disorders, obesity, Alzheimer's, osteoporosis, and fibromyalgia. This is an emerging market that needs more education and inclusion into mainstream medicine, as well as more exposure and marketing. There have been some cases of companies trying to sell the products direct through retail, circumventing the more accepted method of obtaining a doctor's prescription. Currently the medical foods industry is considered as "emerging from its nascent stage"; and they are very often confused with terms such as medical nutrition, functional foods, or nutraceuticals. The challenge for the medical foods industry is that they are still not seen as a real solution to treat diseases. In fact, the medical foods industry is searching for its own space penetrating between clinical medicine and consumer nutrition."
The 144page report contains 94 tables, charts and graphs that add visual analysis in order to explain developing trends within the medical foodsmarket. Visiongain provides sales revenue forecasts for the period 2017-2027 for medical foods submarket by route (Oral, Enteral, Others) and by ailment (Diabetic Neuropathy, Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), Depression, Alzheimer's Disease, Nutritional Deficiency, Other)
The report also offers market forecasts and analysis for 4 regions and 13leading national markets and the rest of the world market. In addition, the report contains a dedicated leading companies' chapter covering 15 companies leading the field in medical foods.
The Medical Foods Market Analysis Report 2017-2027: Forecasts & Outlook by Route (Oral, Enteral, Others) By Ailment (Diabetic Neuropathy, Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), Depression, Alzheimer's Disease, Nutritional Deficiency, Other) & By Regions Plus Profiles of Leading Companiesreport will be of value to anyone who wants to better understand the medical foods market and its various segments. It will be useful for businesses who wish to better comprehend the part of the market they are already involved in, or those wishing to enter or expand into a different regional or technical part of the medical foodsindustry.
