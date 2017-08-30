News By Tag
Why customers buy what they buy - insights on Behavioural Economics at Puzzel's Get Connected 2017
12 October at ETC Venues, Bishopsgate Court, 4-12 Norton Folgate, London, E1 6DQ
Sponsored this year by Cowry Consulting and online communication specialist, Cention, Get Connected includes a presentation from Ann-Marie Stagg, Chief Executive of the Call Centre Management Association (CCMA). Ann-Marie will be discussing the top 5 key trends contact centres need to be aware of and how to prepare for them.
Presenting on Behavioural Economics, Ziba Goddard, Choice Architect at Cowry Consulting, will show how learnings from the psychology of buying have been applied in contact centres to improve customer and company outcomes. Puzzel customer and speaker Leigh Jansen, Head of Operations and Customer Service Manager at award winning online retailer, Figleaves will share her top tips for successfully running a multi-channel contact centre. The morning will conclude with a presentation from Puzzel on new technologies available for contact centres, followed by lunch and an opportunity to network with industry peers.
Colin Hay, VP Sales, Puzzel UK said, "The customer experience leads the agenda for companies in today's competitive marketplace. Omni-channel strategies, the psychology of buying and the new technologies available are changing the way contact centres interact with customers. We believe that the topics discussed at Get Connected will provide industry professionals with guidance and insight on how to improve the customer experience and as a result, business performance."
For more information or to register for the event, visit:https://www.puzzel.com/
About Puzzel
Puzzel builds on 20 years' heritage. It was one of the first pioneers to develop a cloud-based contact center. Puzzle also encompasses leading mobile messaging and mobile payments to deliver a flexible and customizable customer interaction platform to meet the needs of today's omni-channel and mobile environments. Puzzel can be adapted to accommodate from one to several thousand agents using any device, in any location and integrates with multiple applications seamlessly.
Headquartered in Oslo, Norway, Puzzel employs over 130 people who are all passionate about delivering innovative customer interaction solutions for contact centers and mobile environments.
For more information please visit www.puzzel.com
