REVE Antivirus Signs Meptek Computronics as its Distribution Partner for Eastern Uttar Pradesh,India

REVE Antivirus has signed a deal with Meptek Computronics making it as its distribution partner for Eastern Uttar Pradesh.

Meptek Computronics CEO, Mr. Lalit with REVE Antivirus Sales Head Sushant Pawar

End

-- REVE Antivirus has made Meptek Computronics its authorized distributor for Eastern Uttar Pradesh, India. After its launch in India in early 2017, REVE Antivirus has continuously added new territories for distribution. Uttar Pradesh is the 6state to be added after Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, J& K and Uttarakhand.Announcing this Launch,said, "."REVE Antivirus product range includes- Antivirus, which is the entry version followed by Internet Security- a product specially developed for today's internet users and Total Security- the complete digital protection software with advanced PC performance boosting features. Apart from PC security software, REVE Antivirus Mobile Security product for Android phones has been widely appreciated by users.Commenting on this launch, Meptek Computronics owner Mr. Lalit Kumar Misra said, "also added his comments, "The Uttar Pradesh Market is very important for us and has lots of potential. Our partnership with Meptek will definitely contribute towards our dream of providing a good IT security product to the industry."REVE Antivirus has become a trusted brand in the market due to its excellent performance. Some advanced features of REVE Antivirus include Quick Malware Detection and Parental Control with Live Notification on Mobile App, which distinguishes it from other similar software. A Microsoft approved product, REVE Antivirus has gained certification from VB100 a security information portal, testing, and certification body and OPSWAT, a Francisco-based software company.REVE Antivirus is a vertical of the Singapore based conglomerate the REVE Group. It has its development offices in India & Bangladesh with a customer base across 78+ countries.Meptek Computronics is a leading distributor of computer & peripherals across the state of Uttar Pradesh, India. It is also engaged in rendering annual maintenance, high-end peripherals support and networking solutions to clients.For further information & media queries, please contact media@reveantivirus.com