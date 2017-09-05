News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
REVE Antivirus Signs Meptek Computronics as its Distribution Partner for Eastern Uttar Pradesh,India
REVE Antivirus has signed a deal with Meptek Computronics making it as its distribution partner for Eastern Uttar Pradesh.
Announcing this Launch, REVE Antivirus CEO Mr. Sanjit Chatterjee said, "We are quite pleased to launch our IT security suite in Uttar Pradesh, the largest state of India. We believe that our association with Meptek Computronics will help us place our product successfully in the IT Security Market of Eastern UP."
REVE Antivirus product range includes- Antivirus, which is the entry version followed by Internet Security- a product specially developed for today's internet users and Total Security- the complete digital protection software with advanced PC performance boosting features. Apart from PC security software, REVE Antivirus Mobile Security product for Android phones has been widely appreciated by users.
Commenting on this launch, Meptek Computronics owner Mr. Lalit Kumar Misra said, "We are happy to tie up with REVE Antivirus, which is a global brand. All REVE Antivirus range of IT Security products is available with us."
REVE Antivirus National Sales Head, Mr. Sushant Pawar also added his comments, "The Uttar Pradesh Market is very important for us and has lots of potential. Our partnership with Meptek will definitely contribute towards our dream of providing a good IT security product to the industry."
REVE Antivirus has become a trusted brand in the market due to its excellent performance. Some advanced features of REVE Antivirus include Quick Malware Detection and Parental Control with Live Notification on Mobile App, which distinguishes it from other similar software. A Microsoft approved product, REVE Antivirus has gained certification from VB100 a security information portal, testing, and certification body and OPSWAT, a Francisco-based software company.
About REVE Antivirus:
REVE Antivirus is a vertical of the Singapore based conglomerate the REVE Group. It has its development offices in India & Bangladesh with a customer base across 78+ countries.
About Meptek Computronics
Meptek Computronics is a leading distributor of computer & peripherals across the state of Uttar Pradesh, India. It is also engaged in rendering annual maintenance, high-end peripherals support and networking solutions to clients.
For further information & media queries, please contact media@reveantivirus.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Sep 05, 2017