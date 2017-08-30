News By Tag
ExPosure High-End Fashion Charity Provides Bullying Prevention Toolkits To Schools In Silicon Valley
ExPosure Fashion Show Charity Event (exposurefashionshow.com) will be held at the historic Corinthian Grand Ballroom at 196 N. 3rd St. in downtown San Jose. The event will feature Silicon Valley high-end boutiques and local designers.
The event is a unique opportunity for talented fashion designers to showcase their apparel and creations. We will spotlight Silicon Valley's finest up-and-coming local makeup artists, hairstylists, and striking runway models.
Come for a great high-end fashion event and network with industry professionals, specialty fashion buyers for designers, and high-end fashion representatives. The VIP Reception is the ideal spot to socialize with corporate sponsors Kaiser Permanente, San Jose Sharks, Applied Materials, and Content Magazine – you will definitely enjoy this event.
Tickets are available online: https://www.eventbrite.com/
Photos and additional information are available to the press. Both national and international press invited to cover the event.
ABOUT
Established in 2000, the PARTI Program is a non-partisan, non-sectarian 501(c)(3), non-profit organization with the primary mission of enhancing youth critical thinking skills.
PARTI Program serves over 5,000 high-risk, impacted and intentional youth in Santa Clara County, Alameda County and Los Angeles County. Our main programs are: High Impact, cultural arts (Fusion), PARTI Health, Leadership Development and Mentorship Program.
The PARTI Program (Positive Alternative Recreation Teambuilding Impact) believes that our children are our community's greatest assets. Everyday we work to change the lives of youth who suffer from bullying, depression, violent lifestyles, unhealthy relationships, and unstable families. We provide support activities for many low-income and underrepresented youth who otherwise never receive an opportunity to be heard or get placed in leadership roles in their school. PARTI Program believes leadership and service should be the common expectation and experience of all young people.
PARTI Program
408-561-4664
***@yahoo.com
