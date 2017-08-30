Realopedia to showcase how digital technology can empower the real estate sector at Cityscape 2017

• Dubai-established pioneering global e-marketplace for the real estate sector creates synergy for all stakeholders • Online platform in recent tie-up with e-commerce major Souq.com and master developer Dubai Properties

--Realopedia.com, the first-of-its-kind e-marketplace for the real estate market, will bring one of the most innovative digital platforms in the region dedicated for the real estate sector at Cityscape Global, the home of real estate investment, which will be held on September 11 to 13, 2017 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. Located at Stand No. S3A01 at the event, Realopedia will showcase its capabilities in bringing together and connecting various industry stakeholders such as developers,buyers, owners, real estate agents and brokers, investors, government regulators, as well as corporate affiliates including banks, legal companies, and interior designers, among others, under one roof to meet and expand their networks and achieve business growth.The online platform aims to empower customers and investors in the MENA region and globally through a strong database, which delivers expertise through webinars, podcasts, education, and training as well as offers news and insights from the industry by facilitating access to a wide range of commercial and residential properties in the region. Realopedia has established itself as a trusted platform, endorsed by Dubai's Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) for investors and customers as well as the support of Teresa King Kinney, CEO of the Miami Association of Realtors, the largest local realtor association in the United States, which will be present at the Realopedia stand during the exhibition for the 2nd consecutive year. Both Realopedia and the Miami Association of Realtors will be hosting back-to-back Cityscape Talks sessions on September 11, 2017 from 12:30pm to 1pm at Hall 3 of the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC).Commenting on the participation, Laura Choueri, CEO and Founder, Realopedia, said: "We are very excited to present what Realopedia can bring to the table at the upcoming Cityscape Global. Dubai's unfailing attractiveness for real estate investments makes the annual event the ideal venue to further spread our offerings to inform visitors and fellow exhibitors how digital technology can be a game-changer in further enhancing the growth of real estate development in the region. It is high-time for the real estate market to see the integration and connect the various stakeholders of the industry under one roof. We look forward to meet and connect with industry professionals and help them expand their network through the portal."Realopedia has recently formed a first-of-a-kind strategic alliance with the region's leading e-commerce site Souq.com, a subsidiary of Amazon.com, leveraging on its global accessibility and digital expertise to expand market reach for all its stakeholders and online users. The alliance provides Realopedia's premium partners with strong market visibility and easy online access for its customers. In a separate agreement, Dubai Properties, a member of Dubai Holding and one of the largest fully integrated real estate and community development businesses in Dubai, has become the first major developer in the region that has partnered with the alliance to showcase its residential and commercial projects.Ronaldo Mouchawar, Souq.com CEO and Co-Founder commented: "We have successfully proven the power of digital platforms in bringing products closer to the customer through the creation of an integrated marketplace for brands across varied industries to grow their business. We are looking forward to the positive results of our partnership with Realopedia and Dubai Properties as we capitalize on our capabilities to reach out to millions of customers within and outside the region and help expand the real estate market through digital innovation and connectivity."Realopedia currently holdsrepresentativeoffices in the UAE, US and UK and looks to expand its reach across the MENA region and globally.